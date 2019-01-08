Reports: Land Grant Trophy Weighs 76.2 Lbs.

A few questions may remain unanswered for eternity: the number of licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop, what happened to Amelia Earhardt’s plane, and whether a hot dog is a sandwich.

Luckily for us, the weight of the Land Grant Trophy no longer remains a mystery.

Thanks to one Reddit user’s curiosity and the Freedom of Information Act, Michigan State released the official weight of college football’s most iconic trophy. The colossal mound of rubble and federal grant-funded greatness reportedly weighs in at a whopping 76.2 pounds.

That’s roughly the weight of:

An 11-year-old boy

100 cans of beer

37,500 M&Ms

262,500 bees (!!!)

The official weight far exceeds previous estimates by Brandon Bell (50 lbs.) and former Penn State associate athletics director Budd Thalman (40 lbs.). Though massive, the Land-Grant Trophy is far from college football’s heaviest trophy. A survey of Reddit users revealed the Golden Boot, which LSU and Arkansas play for, weighs 175 pounds., while Floyd of Rosedale, the famed pig that Iowa and Minnesota play for, weighs more than 98 pounds.

As unlikely as it may seem, if James Franklin ever gets his hands back on the Land Grant Trophy, he’ll have had at least two years to train for hoisting it. At least now, he knows how much weight to train for.

