Lamont Wade Retweets Haters After Entering Transfer Portal

It has been a busy Sunday afternoon for Penn State defensive back Lamont Wade. After news broke that the junior safety entered the NCAA’s new transfer portal, he spent time interacting with fans on Twitter — namely, retweeting his haters.

Unsurprisingly, fans did not hold back sharing their kind thoughts and well wishes for the one time five-star defensive back recruit from Clairton, Pennsylvania.

Please. Not one of the kids that are transferring have ever done anything of significance on the field. Wade a 5star bust who plays special teams. Johnson 2 career TDs and 40 dropped passes. Poll not going to see the field with all of the stud young WRs — Ryan G (@r_garb) January 13, 2019

Lamont Wade STINKS. He'll be working at Jiffy Lube within 5 years. Juwan is the ultimate looks like Tarzan plays like Jane WR. Have fun at Rutgers. — Mike (@Irritated_Bowel) January 13, 2019

The real shocker is that three of Wade’s retweets all came from the same account.

Lamont wade is awful and Brandon polk can't catch a cold — Anthony Williams (@ayywilliams) January 13, 2019

If that was the case urban would have recruited him….he's extremely undersized and played Class A ball in HS….Penn State fan, but I respect what urban put on the field for y'all, and can tell you what you have is quality — Anthony Williams (@ayywilliams) January 13, 2019

He's awful….couldn't even start this year and we had low level safety play all year — Anthony Williams (@ayywilliams) January 13, 2019

Come on, man. Don’t you have better things to be doing on a Sunday afternoon? No? Carry on criticizing college athletes for their life choices, then.

In the midst of his hater-retweet spree, Wade also shared a message of faith from Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is currently at odds with his own football team.

God is up to something #CallGod — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 13, 2019

Only time will tell the fate of Wade and his teammates who have also entered the transfer portal, but at least we know they have faith in the face of all of this hate.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]