Lamont Wade Retweets Haters After Entering Transfer Portal
It has been a busy Sunday afternoon for
Penn State defensive back Lamont Wade. After news broke that the junior safety entered the NCAA’s new transfer portal, he spent time interacting with fans on Twitter — namely, retweeting his haters.
Unsurprisingly, fans did not hold back sharing their kind thoughts and well wishes for the one time five-star defensive back recruit from Clairton, Pennsylvania.
The real shocker is that three of Wade’s retweets all came from the same account.
Come on, man. Don’t you have better things to be doing on a Sunday afternoon? No? Carry on criticizing college athletes for their life choices, then.
In the midst of his hater-retweet spree, Wade also shared a message of faith from Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is currently at odds with his own football team.
Only time will tell the fate of Wade and his teammates who have also entered the transfer portal, but at least we know they have faith in the face of all of this hate.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application
Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]
Penn State’s Juwan Johnson To Leave Program
Johnson submitted his name into the new transfer portal on Friday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean he’s obligated to leave James Franklin’s team.
Send this to a friend
Comments