Lamont Wade Retweets Haters After Entering Transfer Portal

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Anthony Fiset
1/13/19 7:08 pm

It has been a busy Sunday afternoon for Penn State defensive back Lamont Wade. After news broke that the junior safety entered the NCAA’s new transfer portal, he spent time interacting with fans on Twitter — namely, retweeting his haters.

Unsurprisingly, fans did not hold back sharing their kind thoughts and well wishes for the one time five-star defensive back recruit from Clairton, Pennsylvania.

The real shocker is that three of Wade’s retweets all came from the same account.

Come on, man. Don’t you have better things to be doing on a Sunday afternoon? No? Carry on criticizing college athletes for their life choices, then.

In the midst of his hater-retweet spree, Wade also shared a message of faith from Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is currently at odds with his own football team.

Only time will tell the fate of Wade and his teammates who have also entered the transfer portal, but at least we know they have faith in the face of all of this hate.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

