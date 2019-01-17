Penn State Wrestling’s Shakur Rasheed: A Movie Star And Real Estate Mogul In The Making

Known for his death grip cradles and as Penn State wrestling’s most quotable grappler, 184-pounder Shakur Rasheed is a showman on the mat and in his weekly media availabilities.

His humor is evident during his brief interviews, when he touches on everything from his grilled chicken diet to the best ways to dress fashionably and warmly during the winter to his and heavyweight Anthony Cassar’s shared love for sunbathing. Much to the chagrin of sports information director Pat Donghia, Rasheed recalled a story that ended with him calling himself and Cassar “the king tool bags” earlier this season.

Given his affinity for the spotlight and lovable personality, it should come as no surprise that Rasheed, a theatre major, aspires to one day move to Hollywood and become an actor. He regularly sends videos of his skits from class and of him practicing different roles to his teammates and coaches. These videos have become one of the team’s favorite off-the-mat pastimes, along with Fortnite, dodgeball, and Rick and Morty Monopoly.

“We’ve seen some skits of him that are pretty funny and make for a good laugh when times are a little stressful,” head coach Cael Sanderson said. “Shak’s a funny kid…a real character.”

“Shak will send me Snapchat videos every now and then of him working on some roles,” Cassar said. “But those are private. All I can say is I thoroughly enjoy them.”

Although neither Sanderson nor Cassar would go into much detail about Rasheed’s acting videos, they must be of high quality. Both believe Rasheed has a bright future on the silver screen.

Sanderson went as far as to say that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson “better watch out, because Shak’s probably coming for his job.”

“He’d want to be the guy who saves the world, takes his shirt off, and shows you his 10-pack,” Sanderson said.

“He can do anything. He’s good with Italian accents. He can do gangster,” Cassar said. “He has a wide variety. He doesn’t have a Cael impression, though. I think he’s too scared. I don’t think anyone does a Cael impression.”

After thinking about how Rasheed’s comical personality would translate to the big screen, we also began imagining what kinds of roles he’d be fit for:

Last year, Rasheed said his favorite nickname he’s received was Tarzan, so starring in perhaps the most criminally underrated Disney classic shouldn’t be too far out of the question for him. And if anyone would have Phil Collins write the score for his or her life, it’d be Rasheed.

Picture this: Rasheed is on the edge of the mat grappling with some sorry opponent and whispers “And…here…we…go!” in his ear before locking him up in his signature cradle.

“I’m Shak, but you have to call me Dragon.”

Well, Cassar did say Rasheed does a good Italian accent. Let’s hope it’s better than that of Nittany Lions expat and wannabe vlogger Nick Suriano.

Although Rasheed seems destined for Tinseltown fame, don’t think for a second that he’s one-dimensional. His second major is business management, and he’s also gotten a reputation on the team for his business prowess…or lack thereof.

Mark Hall noted that the team has gotten into Monopoly lately, so much so that Bo Nickal bought him Rick and Morty Monopoly for his birthday last week. Hall said the team couldn’t wait to get back to the hotel after the Northwestern dual to start playing. He also said that although Rasheed has won Monopoly the most times, he’s by no means the best player.

“Shak is very reckless,” Hall said. “He always wants to make deals and buy up a lot of properties. When you start getting all those houses and hotels, you don’t have the money to pay the rent. There’s definitely an algorithm to [playing], and I don’t think he has it down yet. He’s just gotten lucky a few times.”

Well, the Rock loves to fight inanimate things in his movies, so one way Rasheed could take after him would be starring in a movie where he fights the housing market by aggressively spending and betting against mortgage-backed securities — although, come to think of it, that sounds more like Christian Bale than Dwayne Johnson.

