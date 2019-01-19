State College Declares Snow Emergency, On-Street Parking Banned Until Storm’s End

State College Borough declared a snow emergency in response to the weekend’s heavy snowfall. Snow began falling this afternoon and is expected to continue through Sunday morning with anticipated accumulations totals ranging between 10 and 15 inches, according to AccuWeather.

During the state of emergency, all on-street parking in the Borough is banned until the conclusion of the storm to allow for snow removal. The Borough asks residents who have already parked their cars on the street to move them as soon as possible. Vehicles still on the street run the risk of being towed and ticketed.

When the snow does (finally) stop, residents should remove all snow and ice from sidewalks within 24 hours.

A full description of snow emergency policies can be found here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers?