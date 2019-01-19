State College Declares Snow Emergency, On-Street Parking Banned Until Storm’s End
State College Borough declared a snow emergency in response to the weekend’s heavy snowfall. Snow began falling this afternoon and is expected to continue through Sunday morning with anticipated accumulations totals ranging between 10 and 15 inches, according to AccuWeather.
During the state of emergency, all on-street parking in the Borough is banned until the conclusion of the storm to allow for snow removal. The Borough asks residents who have already parked their cars on the street to move them as soon as possible. Vehicles still on the street run the risk of being towed and ticketed.
When the snow does (finally) stop, residents should remove all snow and ice from sidewalks within 24 hours.
A full description of snow emergency policies can be found here.
