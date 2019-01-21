We Want To See Your Best Campus Snow Sculptures

State College was hit by about 8 inches of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The Borough declared a snow emergency, Penn State advised the community to take caution, and even Penn State Athletics revised its schedule for the weekend.

It’s cold out there, folks. So if you’ve been brave enough to leave your dorm or apartment, we hope you had the good sense to build a snowman. And we want to see it!

We’ve already seen a few particularly impressive snow sculptures this weekend, but we think you’ve got what it takes to beat them.

Send your name, photos, location, and any other information you’d like to include to [email protected]. Happy building!

