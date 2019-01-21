PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

We Want To See Your Best Campus Snow Sculptures

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
1/21/19 4:01 am

State College was hit by about 8 inches of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The Borough declared a snow emergency, Penn State advised the community to take caution, and even Penn State Athletics revised its schedule for the weekend.

It’s cold out there, folks. So if you’ve been brave enough to leave your dorm or apartment, we hope you had the good sense to build a snowman. And we want to see it!

We’ve already seen a few particularly impressive snow sculptures this weekend, but we think you’ve got what it takes to beat them.

Send your name, photos, location, and any other information you’d like to include to [email protected]. Happy building!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Elissa

Matt Millen Highlights 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award Honorees

The award recognizes alumni whose “personal lives, professional achievements, and community service exemplify the objectives of their alma mater.”

‘Advocate Penn State’ Initiative Replaces Grassroots Network In University Lobbying Efforts

Penn State Urges Legislators, Administration To End Government Shutdown

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application

Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers?

Thanks For The Memories: Ethan Kasales’ Senior Column

Onward State staffer Ethan Kasales reflects on the past few years and everyone who helped make his college experience so rewarding.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend