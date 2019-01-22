PSU news by
Travis Scott’s Got Sheck Wes Calling And Opening For Him At Bryce Jordan Center

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
1/22/19 4:33 pm

Is there anything better than the sound of “Mo Bamba” in Happy Valley?

Sheck Wes, the artist behind the hit song and unofficial anthem of this October’s Penn State vs. Iowa football game, will open for Travis Scott at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, February 26 as part of Scott’s Astroworld tour.

Scott and Kanye West discovered and signed Wes to their record labels under the umbrella of Interscope last winter. Wes appeared in “No Bystanders,” which was featured on Scott’s Astrowrold album — although he’s best known for “Mo Bamba,” which reached as high as No. 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100 last year.

Beaver Stadium Music Man PJ Mullen memorably played the iconic and catchy song repeatedly down the stretch of Penn State’s dramatic game against Iowa and after the final whistle, when players jumped into the student section before singing the alma mater.

In the words of Onward State assistant social media manager Anthony Fiset, “Mo Bamba is enough to incite a riot at Beaver Stadium,” and the same could be said about the BJC.

To hold you over until the sound of “Mo Bamba” makes its return to Happy Valley (and potentially incites a riot), here’s your favorite pump-up song 26 times. We’re going to pretend Michigan didn’t ruin it for us.

Anthony Colucci

