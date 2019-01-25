PSU news by
Barranquero Café To Open Under New Management As Touch Of Colombia

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
1/25/19 4:01 am

New management will open Touch of Colombia, a Latin American restaurant, at the former site of Barranquero Café on Calder Way.

Known for its authentic Columbian coffee and hors d’oeuvres, Barranquero arrived in State College in 2016 and closed its doors last September after shortening its hours.

According to signs placed in the windows, Touch of Colombia will provide “fast Latin cuisine” and be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The placard also promised the restaurant will open “like, really, really soon,” although no official date was provided.

Arriving on the heels of Venezuelan hotspot Juana’s, the new restaurant will serve as a fresh competitor on State College’s expanding arepa scene. Touch of Colombia will also offer empanadas, a build-a-plate option, coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos.

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State.

