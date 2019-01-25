Make Your Agricultural Dreams Come True With This Year’s Ag Springboard Competition
If you’re interested in making a name for yourself in the field of agricultural sciences, look no further. The seventh annual Ag Springboard competition is returning to help students stand apart from the crowd.
The competition is an opportunity for students to pitch ideas for a new businesses and non-profit ventures. Those who enter the competition receive a mentor and are subsequently taught how to pitch ideas and garner feedback in a real world environment.
To enter the competition, students must organize into groups of between two and five people. At least one student on each team must be from the College of Agricultural Sciences. All project ideas must revolve around food, agriculture, bio-renewables, community, or sustainability.
First-place winners will receive a cash prize of $7,500. Runners up will earn a substantially lower, but still very impressive, cash prize of $2,500.
“We see students grow going through the process and several students have mentioned that talking with employers about their Ag Springboard experience has helped them land a job or internship,” said Mark Gagnon, programmer coordinator. “Plus, we’ve witnessed the formation of several companies and non-profits.”
Every year, about 20 to 25 teams and approximately 60 to 75 students enter the Ag Springboard.
If you’re interested in entering the competition, register by February 15.
