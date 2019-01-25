Make Your Agricultural Dreams Come True With This Year’s Ag Springboard Competition

If you’re interested in making a name for yourself in the field of agricultural sciences, look no further. The seventh annual Ag Springboard competition is returning to help students stand apart from the crowd.

The competition is an opportunity for students to pitch ideas for a new businesses and non-profit ventures. Those who enter the competition receive a mentor and are subsequently taught how to pitch ideas and garner feedback in a real world environment.

To enter the competition, students must organize into groups of between two and five people. At least one student on each team must be from the College of Agricultural Sciences. All project ideas must revolve around food, agriculture, bio-renewables, community, or sustainability.

First-place winners will receive a cash prize of $7,500. Runners up will earn a substantially lower, but still very impressive, cash prize of $2,500.

“We see students grow going through the process and several students have mentioned that talking with employers about their Ag Springboard experience has helped them land a job or internship,” said Mark Gagnon, programmer coordinator. “Plus, we’ve witnessed the formation of several companies and non-profits.”

Every year, about 20 to 25 teams and approximately 60 to 75 students enter the Ag Springboard.

If you’re interested in entering the competition, register by February 15.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Emma Dieter Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Police: Four Dead After Shootings At P.J. Harrigan’s, Tussey Lane Residence Chief John Gardner announced that 19-year old Steven Beachy was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon.