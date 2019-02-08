PSU news by
Track Your Steps And Raise Money For The Kids With Project Steps

Sarah Snyder | Onward State
By Hope Damato
2/8/19 4:11 am

As we enter the week of THON, one app is putting a twist on your FitBit and providing orgs a new, game-ified way to raise money during the final fundraising stretch.

Project Steps is an app that tracks users’ steps and allows them to earn coupons from local establishments. Users accumulate points by meeting different step milestones. When they tally enough points, users can earn coupons for restaurants and stores like UR Pizza, Harpers, Kiwi Yogurt, and Salud Juicery. For example, to receive 15 percent off your next purchase at Salud, you’ll need to redeem 85 points.

The Project Steps homepage tracks users’ steps and allows participants to connect with their THON organization.
All stores and coupons are shown under the merchants tab.

Once you do earn coupons, you’ll need to make sure you use them before THON officially begins. The org with the most coupons redeemed before THON Weekend will receive all the proceeds, which will be worth at least $1,500. An additional $100 will be added for every 50 coupons redeemed by the winning org.

Although you’ll be spending your own money on food, the proceeds are a good way to donate to THON and boost your org’s total.

Because this new initiative isn’t a student org, Project Steps doesn’t need to be approved by THON. However, THON decided to still endorse the app as a pre-approved fundraising opportunity after Volunteer Safety Director Jess Tyrrell spoke with the lead developers on the project.

About the Author

Hope Damato

Hope is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.

