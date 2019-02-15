Penn Staters Welcome Andy Grammer To THON 2019 With Open Arms
Andy Grammer, it’s fine by us if you never leave THON.
THON 2019 started off with a bang Friday night when the pop rock artist made a surprise appearance at the Bryce Jordan Center. During the impromptu concert, plenty of students and alumni following along at home voiced their appreciation and admiration for Grammer on Twitter.
I mean if we can’t have Adam Levine, Andy Grammer is the next best thing right? Come Sunday morning, we won’t want to leave either.
The beautiful thing about going to Penn State is it opens up endless opportunities and allows you to do truly anything in life. For some, that includes being an aerospace engineer, doctor, or New York Giant. For others, it’s being Andy Grammer’s backup girl. But we’re not judging. Nor do we blame those folks.
Unfortunately for those not in the BJC, 46Live seemed to still be experiencing technical issues. One user from California reported no audio coming through the livestream.
The audio issue seemed to be resolved for another who remarked that the BJC seemed like a “Tough crowd.” In person, even with 44 hours to go, the crowd seemed into the performance.
