Penn Staters Welcome Andy Grammer To THON 2019 With Open Arms

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
2/15/19 8:40 pm

Andy Grammer, it’s fine by us if you never leave THON.

THON 2019 started off with a bang Friday night when the pop rock artist made a surprise appearance at the Bryce Jordan Center. During the impromptu concert, plenty of students and alumni following along at home voiced their appreciation and admiration for Grammer on Twitter.

I mean if we can’t have Adam Levine, Andy Grammer is the next best thing right? Come Sunday morning, we won’t want to leave either.

The beautiful thing about going to Penn State is it opens up endless opportunities and allows you to do truly anything in life. For some, that includes being an aerospace engineer, doctor, or New York Giant. For others, it’s being Andy Grammer’s backup girl. But we’re not judging. Nor do we blame those folks.

Unfortunately for those not in the BJC, 46Live seemed to still be experiencing technical issues. One user from California reported no audio coming through the livestream.

The audio issue seemed to be resolved for another who remarked that the BJC seemed like a “Tough crowd.” In person, even with 44 hours to go, the crowd seemed into the performance.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations.

No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Torches Michigan State 37-10

While students packed into the Bryce Jordan Center for THON at the other end of Curtin Road, Penn State wrestling steamrolled Michigan State 37-10 at Rec Hall in front of yet anther sold-out crowd.

‘Genius Lyrics’ Breakdown Of The 2019 Line Dance

Juwan Johnson To Transfer To Oregon

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One

Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

Where Are You THON-ing From?

Fill out our survey below and share your experience with us and to be added to an interactive map we’ll release later in the weekend.

