Penn Staters Welcome Andy Grammer To THON 2019 With Open Arms

Andy Grammer, it’s fine by us if you never leave THON.

THON 2019 started off with a bang Friday night when the pop rock artist made a surprise appearance at the Bryce Jordan Center. During the impromptu concert, plenty of students and alumni following along at home voiced their appreciation and admiration for Grammer on Twitter.

Shout out to @andygrammer for donating his talents to a great cause tonight at Penn State’s @THON — Put a PSU Logo at Midfield 2019 (@kylebeni012) February 16, 2019

me and andy grammer, wassup ma dude pic.twitter.com/o5D2mLh7uE — 𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔩𝔞 (@undrmine) February 16, 2019

I mean if we can’t have Adam Levine, Andy Grammer is the next best thing right? Come Sunday morning, we won’t want to leave either.

Andy Grammer just started singing Maroon 5’s Sunday Morning at THON and all is good in the world — Faith Hatchard (@faith_hatchard) February 16, 2019

The beautiful thing about going to Penn State is it opens up endless opportunities and allows you to do truly anything in life. For some, that includes being an aerospace engineer, doctor, or New York Giant. For others, it’s being Andy Grammer’s backup girl. But we’re not judging. Nor do we blame those folks.

When I grow up I want to be Andy Grammer’s backup girl — natalia (@natalalalalalie) February 16, 2019

Unfortunately for those not in the BJC, 46Live seemed to still be experiencing technical issues. One user from California reported no audio coming through the livestream.

@FortySixLIVE There’s no sound coming through the livestream. Would love to hear Andy Grammer! — Karen McHugh (@karenmchugh) February 16, 2019

The audio issue seemed to be resolved for another who remarked that the BJC seemed like a “Tough crowd.” In person, even with 44 hours to go, the crowd seemed into the performance.

@andygrammer I’m watching ya on the @THON livestream! Tough crowd. Love you, Andy! I’m cheering from my house in NY :) — Rachel Voorhees (@rachvoo) February 16, 2019

