I Spy: THON 2019 Edition Part Two

Feet hurting? Getting bored? As the final stretch roars on, it’s important to keep yourself entertained. That’s why we comprised another list of fun things for you to try and spot throughout the BJC to pass the time.

We might have already challenged you to find ten random items earlier in the weekend, but what’s better than one round of I Spy? Two, obviously.



1. Unicorn onesie

Comfortable and cute — some might call that the brand. Keep your eyes peeled for one spectator strutting through the BJC with a unicorn onesie on.



2. Panda bear cutout

Much like panda bears in real life, this cutout is simply adorable. It’s adorned with a pink tutu and bow, too.



3. A variety of (prohibited) balloons

Though they may be prohibited, that doesn’t mean that THON spectators will stop trying to bring them in. While scouring the stands to find items to include in this “I Spy,” I have seen four different multi-colored balloons littered throughout the stands. Try and see how many you can find.

4. Bucket hats

Despite my best wishes, bucket hats didn’t die out in 2012. In fact, they’re still very much alive and well at THON 2019. There’s a couple of funky ones out there in the stands, too.



5. Blue pom poms

It’s not only Penn State cheerleaders who rock those pom poms — one fan in the stands has a pair, too. They’re bright, blue, and a great way to keep yourself distracted.



6. Spectators wearing flags

THON is known for its colorful and outrageous clothing, but a couple of spectators took that to another level when they adorned flags to the BJC. I’ve seen two separate flags so far. How many can you find?



7. Penn State dads

Out for the first time since football season, Penn State dads are back at THON with a vengeance.



8. Fluffy, neon leg warmers

If you thought fluffy, neon leg warmers were reserved solely for raves, you’d be wrong. They’re out here in the BJC this weekend, too.



9. Bandanas (specifically those worn around the neck)

They are quite literally everywhere. It seems like every other person you see walking around the concourse is donning a bandana around their neck. If you want to challenge yourself, try spotting five different colors.



10. Lilo and Stitch cutouts



Who doesn’t love Disney cartoons?

