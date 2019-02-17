PSU news by
THON

Palm Family Describes Their ‘Bridge Over Troubled Waters’

By Elissa Hill
2/17/19 1:24 pm

Fifteen years ago, the lives of the Palms were changed forever when their son Michael, then just an elementary schooler, was diagnosed with leukemia.

John Palm described how he watched his son “scream and squirm” as Michael was poked and prodded when a nurse attempted to insert an IV. He then realized he and his wife Barb would have to be Michael’s bridge.

“Our journey through the troubled waters had begun.”

The Palms learned about Four Diamonds while they were in the hospital, and the organization changed their lives. Michael personally thanked everyone in the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday for saving his life, saying he wouldn’t be here without THON and Four Diamonds.

“I look around, and I see heroes,” John said. “I truly see heroes.”

Today, Michael is dancing in THON for Alpha Xi Delta. He organized a Mini-THON at his high school, was a Dancer Relations Committee Member for his first two years of college, and has been a THON Communications captain for his junior and senior years.

John concluded with a powerful message for everyone in attendance: “Have courage for the fight, wisdom for the journey, honesty for the message, and strength for the battle.”

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

