The Rockets Replace Go Go Gadjet As THON 2019 Closing Act

Philly band The Rockets is on stage now for the final hour of THON 2019, replacing the beloved Go Go Gadjet, who performed in the final slot of Sunday afternoon during the previous 11 THONs.

The Rockets have become a THON staple in their own rite over the years. The band performed last year just as the Bryce Jordan Center was filling up on Sunday. We don’t want to set the expectations too high, but Onward State Student Life Editor Derek Bannister described The Rockets as “just what the crowd needed headed into the waning hours of THON.”

The group “crossed genres to an unbelievable extent” last year and brought energy to the BJC, so this seems like a solid choice to replace Go Go Gadjet to close out another THON Weekend. As a testament to their reach beyond just Penn State’s #FTK efforts, the band also appears annually at the University of Delaware’s UDance (though it’s only 12 hours, for what it’s worth).

Go Go Gadjet announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that the band would not be performing at THON this year, but would watch from the road. THON Entertainment Director Mary Papandreas later said in a statement that the organization expects Go Go Gadjet to be back at the Bryce Jordan Center for THON 2020.

