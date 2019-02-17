What Other Artists Have Repped Penn State?

When he took the stage at THON on Saturday afternoon, yodeling phenom and Internet sensation Mason Ramsey rocked a Penn State bowtie that looked like it belonged at a Board of Trustees gala. Ramsey’s classy look, coupled with his country boy charm and angelic singing ability, made him a fan favorite at the Bryce Jordan, as he seems to be every time he performs or posts a video on Instagram.

Although we loved Ramsey’s bowtie and sent a personal request in to Harper’s to begin carrying the Mason Line, he is far from the first artist to put a Penn State spin on his or her look.

Luke Bryan

When Luke Bryan visited campus for his concert at the Bryce Jordan Center last winter, he stopped by Penn State basketball’s practice and posed for a picture with Pat Chambers. Chambers presented Bryan with his own “Climb With Us” shirt.

The last time Bryan visited in 2016, he also attended practice and decked himself out in blue and white, while playing pick-up basketball with Little Big Town and Tim Frazier, Ross Travis, and Nicholas Colella.

You could say Bryan is Huntin’, Fishin’, and Climbin’ every day.

Thomas Rhett

Although he didn’t sport a Nittany Lion logo per say, country pop artist Thomas Rhett rocked an all-white outfit at his BJC concert two days before Penn State’s White Out against Ohio State last September. Rhett told the crowd he had done so on purpose.

Whitney Houston

Newly released footage in the Whitney: Can I Be Me documentary showed Houston wearing a Penn State volleyball t-shirt in 1999. The documentary followed Houston behind the scenes of her “My Love Is Your Love” tour, which visited the Bryce Jordan Center, presumably how she got the shirt.

Bruce Springsteen

Even the Boss is ready for Arts Fest.



Photo: @SplashNews pic.twitter.com/ZcqlNaXePe — Onward State (@OnwardState) July 13, 2018

Bruce Springsteen was rocking a Penn State hat in Madrid yesterday. (Photo via Insta: hellesspringsteencorner) pic.twitter.com/3WkBg2xHPN — Onward State (@OnwardState) May 24, 2016

The Boss has a thing for Penn State hats. Let’s just say tramps like him were born to wear them.

Chris Kirkpatrick

The *NSYNC founding member rocked a Penn State hoodie in a ’90s photoshoot…frosted tips and all. He later explained he was paying homage to members of his family who graduated from the university.

