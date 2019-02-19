PSU news by
Bryce Jordan Center Never Reached Full Capacity During THON 2019

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
2/19/19 1:01 pm

The Bryce Jordan Center never reached full capacity at any point during this year’s THON Weekend, according to a spokesperson for THON.

For the past three years, the BJC hit capacity on two separate occasions during each THON Weekend — once before the Saturday night Pep Rally performances by Penn State’s varsity sports teams and again Sunday morning in anticipation of the Final Four hours.

As far as the eye test is concerned, the upper levels of the Bryce Jordan Center didn’t look completely full during Saturday night’s Pep Rally, but it definitely seemed like more people were there on Sunday afternoon. THON didn’t provide any additional information regarding attendance for the weekend.

Regardless of how many people were there to see it, men’s gymnastics secured an unprecedented Pep Rally three-peat, and the efforts of volunteers throughout the year culminated in the announcement that $10,621,683.76 was raised #FTK.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

