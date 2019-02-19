Bryce Jordan Center Never Reached Full Capacity During THON 2019

The Bryce Jordan Center never reached full capacity at any point during this year’s THON Weekend, according to a spokesperson for THON.

For the past three years, the BJC hit capacity on two separate occasions during each THON Weekend — once before the Saturday night Pep Rally performances by Penn State’s varsity sports teams and again Sunday morning in anticipation of the Final Four hours.

As far as the eye test is concerned, the upper levels of the Bryce Jordan Center didn’t look completely full during Saturday night’s Pep Rally, but it definitely seemed like more people were there on Sunday afternoon. THON didn’t provide any additional information regarding attendance for the weekend.

Regardless of how many people were there to see it, men’s gymnastics secured an unprecedented Pep Rally three-peat, and the efforts of volunteers throughout the year culminated in the announcement that $10,621,683.76 was raised #FTK.

Mikey Mandarino

