Bryce Jordan Center Never Reached Full Capacity During THON 2019
The Bryce Jordan Center never reached full capacity at any point during this year’s THON Weekend, according to a spokesperson for THON.
For the past three years, the BJC hit capacity on two separate occasions during each THON Weekend — once before the Saturday night Pep Rally performances by Penn State’s varsity sports teams and again Sunday morning in anticipation of the Final Four hours.
As far as the eye test is concerned, the upper levels of the Bryce Jordan Center didn’t look completely full during Saturday night’s Pep Rally, but it definitely seemed like more people were there on Sunday afternoon. THON didn’t provide any additional information regarding attendance for the weekend.
Regardless of how many people were there to see it, men’s gymnastics secured an unprecedented Pep Rally three-peat, and the efforts of volunteers throughout the year culminated in the announcement that $10,621,683.76 was raised #FTK.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
One Final Family Hour: Stepping Into Familiarity And Closer To My Dad
After losing my father to cancer, I thought there was nothing THON could offer me that I didn’t already know. After four years, I found comfort in the familiar.
Our Best Posts From THON 2019
If you couldn’t stay awake the whole time or may’ve missed some of the most exciting things THON had to offer, we compiled a list of some of our favorite posts from the weekend.
Send this to a friend
Comments