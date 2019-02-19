Three-Star Quarterback Micah Bowens II Commits To Penn State

Penn State football landed a surprise recruit on Tuesday night when three-star quarterback Micah Bowens committed to the Nittany Lions.

C O M M I T T E D #WEARE now let’s get some money! @RickyRahne @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/kRg0mPOccB — Micah Bowens II (@micah_bowens) February 20, 2019

The dual-threat quarterback picked Penn State over offers from Arizona, BYU, and Nebraska, among others. He’s the second offensive player and fifth member of Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class, joining offensive lineman Grant Toutant, four-star linebackers Derek Wingo and Curtis Jacobs, and four-star cornerback Joshuah Moten.

Bowens II will finish his high school career with Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas next season. He’s the fourth-best player from Nevada in the 2020 recruiting cycle and the No. 23 dual-threat quarterback in the nation. You don’t see James Franklin land prospects from Nevada too often, and the newest Nittany Lion’s commitment definitely came as a surprise on Tuesday night.

Penn State’s recruiting class of 2019 features two quarterbacks — four-star prospects Taquan Roberson and Michael Johnson Jr. — who enrolled at Penn State early. Tommy Stevens will begin the spring as Penn State’s first-string quarterback, and he’ll be backed up by Sean Clifford while Will Levis serves as the third-stringer.

Bowens II can definitely get it done with both his arm and legs on offense. You can check out his highlight reel here.

