Keegan-Michael Key Makes ‘Mary Poppins’ Entrance At 2019 Oscars

Penn State alumnus and noted James Franklin doppelgänger Keegan-Michael Key made quite an entrance for his short cameo in the limelight during Saturday’s 91st Academy Awards ceremony, more commonly known as the Oscars.

Key pulled off his best Mary Poppins impersonation by floating into the aisle of the Dolby Center in Los Angeles with an umbrella in hand. After sticking the landing, he introduced Bette Midler’s live performance of “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns, which was nominated for Best Original Song.

When he wasn’t busy making cameos at the Oscars, Key has been quite involved with his alma mater. He most recently appeared as the guest picker when ESPN’s College GameDay came to Happy Valley last season, and he also served as a guest coach at last year’s Blue-White spring football game. Key was the Penn State Homecoming Grand Marshal in 2015.

The fact that he’s an actor and comedian who just so happens to look exactly like Penn State football head coach James Franklin has created plenty of comedic gold. He “ran a team meeting” during his week as Grand Marshal before explaining his look-alike’s decision to ice Georgia State’s kicker on College GameDay.

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

