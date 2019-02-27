NFL-Bound Miles Sanders Given 80/1 Odds To Win Heisman Trophy

Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders was given 80/1 odds to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy by Westgate Las Vegas’ SuperBook.

There’s just one tiny problem: Miles Sanders isn’t going to play college football next year. He decided to enter the NFL Draft after his junior season and is at the Combine this week.

Westgate seems to think that Sanders, even while in the NFL, has a better chance of winning the Heisman than Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, who was given 100-1 odds.

Since the Heisman Trophy is annually awarded to the most outstanding player in college football, it’d be pretty impressive if Sanders managed to make good on those 80/1 odds and bring home the trophy.

Had he not foregone his senior season, Sanders wouldn’t have been the worst choice as a dark-horse Heisman candidate. He was good enough during his first season as Penn State’s starting running back to earn second team All-Big Ten honors after rushing for 1,223 yards and scoring nine touchdowns this season.

In addition to including Sanders on the list, Vegas also made one other glaring error in the opening listing: 2018 Onward State-declared Heisman winner Sean Clifford was once again snubbed and left off the list.

We’re not in the business of giving betting advice, nor are we telling you to gamble, but if we were — we wouldn’t recommend betting on Sanders.

