Former Penn State Fraternity House Up For Sale

If you and 56 friends are still looking for housing for next year, want to find the perfect spot to daylong, and can pool together some cash, you might be in luck.

More than a year after the Penn State chapter of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity lost recognition, its former home has hit the market with a price tag of $990,000.

Located at 321 Fraternity Row, the 10,325-square-foot house features 19 bedrooms and two full bathrooms and holds a maximum of 57 residents. The property, which is listed by Linda and Ryan Lowe RE/MAX Centre Realty, sits on .34 acres of land in the Highlands neighborhood of State College.

How Pi Lam’s former house will be used remains to be seen. Last month, Phi Sigma Sigma sorority made a historical move when it announced it was leaving campus to rent the house of suspended Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. The property would likely need to be re-zoned by the Borough if it’s to serve any other purpose moving forward.

Pi Lam was one of more than a dozen chapters sanctioned by Penn State in the months after new, stricter Greek life regulations were passed in response to Tim Piazza’s death. The university suspended the chapter through the spring 2019 semester during October of 2017 for providing guests with alcohol during social events, exceeding the house’s capacity, and violating regulations for social functions.

