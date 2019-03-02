Trace McSorley Clocks Fastest 40-Yard Dash By Quarterback At NFL Combine
Penn State legend Trace McSorley has an uphill battle toward securing a spot on an NFL roster as a quarterback, but he helped his case during the NFL Scouting Combine Saturday morning.
McSorley led all quarterbacks in the 40-yard-dash when he ran it in 4.57 seconds.
Only one other quarterback ran a sub-4.6: Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson, who clocked a 4.59. At the bottom of the leaderboard was former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, whose 40 time came in at 5.04. For comparison’s sake, Penn State lineman Ryan Bates’s 40 time was 5.09.
McSorley’s game-breaking speed and mobility are going to be his two biggest strengths while he’s evaluated by NFL teams. At Penn State, McSorley provided a dynamic wrinkle to the Nittany Lion offense by extending broken plays and giving opposing defenses another threat to account for. He ran for 30 touchdowns and 1,697 yards in college.
Proving himself as an NFL quarterback seems to be McSorley’s priority. Multiple teams requested he participate in Combine drills with the defensive backs, but he declined, reportedly to focus on his preparations as a quarterback.
