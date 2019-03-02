PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Trace McSorley Clocks Fastest 40-Yard Dash By Quarterback At NFL Combine

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/2/19 3:06 pm

Penn State legend Trace McSorley has an uphill battle toward securing a spot on an NFL roster as a quarterback, but he helped his case during the NFL Scouting Combine Saturday morning.

McSorley led all quarterbacks in the 40-yard-dash when he ran it in 4.57 seconds.

Only one other quarterback ran a sub-4.6: Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson, who clocked a 4.59. At the bottom of the leaderboard was former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, whose 40 time came in at 5.04. For comparison’s sake, Penn State lineman Ryan Bates’s 40 time was 5.09.

McSorley’s game-breaking speed and mobility are going to be his two biggest strengths while he’s evaluated by NFL teams. At Penn State, McSorley provided a dynamic wrinkle to the Nittany Lion offense by extending broken plays and giving opposing defenses another threat to account for. He ran for 30 touchdowns and 1,697 yards in college.

Proving himself as an NFL quarterback seems to be McSorley’s priority. Multiple teams requested he participate in Combine drills with the defensive backs, but he declined, reportedly to focus on his preparations as a quarterback.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Giants Coach ‘Loves Penn State Guys,’ Considering Barkley-Sanders Duo

After starring as Penn State’s primary running back this season, Miles Sanders might find himself in a familiar position next season.

Former Penn State Fraternity House Up For Sale

State Patty’s Arrests Down 62% From Last Year

State Patty’s Arrests Down 62% From Last Year

A total of 121 crimes were reported to State College and Penn State police last weekend, well below the previous all-time low of 146 set in 2015.

Giants Coach ‘Loves Penn State Guys,’ Considering Barkley-Sanders Duo

After starring as Penn State’s primary running back this season, Miles Sanders might find himself in a familiar position next season.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend