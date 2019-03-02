Trace McSorley Clocks Fastest 40-Yard Dash By Quarterback At NFL Combine

Penn State legend Trace McSorley has an uphill battle toward securing a spot on an NFL roster as a quarterback, but he helped his case during the NFL Scouting Combine Saturday morning.

McSorley led all quarterbacks in the 40-yard-dash when he ran it in 4.57 seconds.

Trace McSorley clocks the fastest unofficial 40 time by a quarterback with a 4.58. pic.twitter.com/yW3CK2Bi29 — Onward State (@OnwardState) March 2, 2019

Only one other quarterback ran a sub-4.6: Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson, who clocked a 4.59. At the bottom of the leaderboard was former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, whose 40 time came in at 5.04. For comparison’s sake, Penn State lineman Ryan Bates’s 40 time was 5.09.

Official 40 times for QBs at #NFLCombine:



1. McSorely, Penn St., 4.57

2. T. Jackson, Buffalo, 4.59

3. Fitzgerald, Miss. St., 4.64

4. Lock, Missouri, 4.69

5. Finley, NC St., 4.73

6. Browning, Washington, 4.74

7. D. Jones, Duke, 4.81

8. Grier, WVU, 4.84

9. Haskins, Ohio St., 5.04 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 2, 2019

McSorley’s game-breaking speed and mobility are going to be his two biggest strengths while he’s evaluated by NFL teams. At Penn State, McSorley provided a dynamic wrinkle to the Nittany Lion offense by extending broken plays and giving opposing defenses another threat to account for. He ran for 30 touchdowns and 1,697 yards in college.

Proving himself as an NFL quarterback seems to be McSorley’s priority. Multiple teams requested he participate in Combine drills with the defensive backs, but he declined, reportedly to focus on his preparations as a quarterback.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

State Patty’s Arrests Down 62% From Last Year A total of 121 crimes were reported to State College and Penn State police last weekend, well below the previous all-time low of 146 set in 2015.