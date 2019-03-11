Friedenberg, Keller Nominated In Special Election For 12th Congressional District

The nominees are set for the special election to decide the next representative from the 12th Congressional District.

Democrat Marc Friedenberg and Republican Fred Keller will vie for the seat left empty by Tom Marino, who was elected to a fifth term in November but announced his resignation in January. Both were chosen by local party leaders at nominating conferences — Keller was selected from a field of 14 Republican candidates, while Friedenberg was the only Democrat to declare candidacy, so he received the nomination by default.

Keller has served in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives since 2010 after a 25-year career at Conestoga Wood Specialties Corporation. He was also previously the auditor for Middlecreek Township.



Friedenberg is a lawyer and currently an instructor of cybersecurity and cyberlaw at Penn State. He hasn’t previously held political office, but says he “made his name in politics as a healthcare activist.” He lost to Marino in November’s midterm election.

Freidenberg said in a statement that he plans to reach out to Keller to set up a series of debates accessible to all voters ahead of the special election.

The special election will be held Tuesday, May 21 to coincide with Pennsylvania’s municipal primary. The winner will serve the remainder of Marino’s would-be term, which ends in January 2021.



