Penn State Wrestling Not Worth Mike Francesa’s Time

Cael Sanderson’s Penn State wrestling team is on the verge of its eighth national title in nine years, but longtime radio host and irritable old man Mike Francesa couldn’t care less.

The self-proclaimed Sports Pope seems to think only certain sports topics are worth air time during his daily afternoon drive radio show.

On Friday, a caller on his show asked whether any team had a chance unseat Sanderson’s Nittany Lions at the NCAA Championships next weekend. In his trademark arrogant, know-it-all tone, Francesa patronized the caller by brushing off any discussion and moving on to his next caller.

“What are you talking about Penn State?” he said. “Thanks.”

Mike Francesa does not wish to discuss the Penn State wrestling team.@PennStateWREST pic.twitter.com/2V5KS302CS — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) March 16, 2019

This is far from the first time Francesa has been at odds with Penn State Athletics. Most recently, he ripped James Franklin for icing the Georgia State kicker at the end of a game during the start of the 2017 season.

Admittedly, college wrestling is far from the most talked about or relevant sport, especially anywhere outside of Central Pennsylvania and Iowa. But this Nittany Lions team, with four returning champions and a near decade-long run of dominance, is history in the making and something anyone who declares himself or herself an authority on sports should take note of.

This weird interaction is all terribly ironic considering Francesa devotes significant portions of shows to talking about horse racing…even weeks after the Belmont Stakes passes. And the only thing that could it more Francesa is if a week from now, he were to claim he knows Sanderson personally and predicted the results of the national tournament.

But, hey, as dumb as it is to do, disrespecting Penn State wrestling still isn’t as bad of an idea as paying $8.99 per month to listen to “exclusive” Francesa access — in case five days of demagoguery for free isn’t enough for you.

About the Author

