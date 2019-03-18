The Penn State Class Gifts Bracket: Round 2

Welcome back to the Onward State “Best Penn State Class Gifts” Bracket.

You voted, and the first round of the bracket is over. There were a few upsets, but the pretenders were weeded out and the best survived. Now is when the fun begins: the Round of 32.

We set up four regions for the bracket, each with 16 seeded class gifts that will compete head-to-head for their regional crown and a spot in the Final Four. You can learn more about some of the older class gifts here.



What defines “best”? That’s up to you. You can vote for your favorite, for a sentimental memory, for your own class gift, or even for which thing your pet hamster runs to when you let it out of its cage. It’s all subjective. It doesn’t matter to us how you decide…just vote.



Now, let’s break it down.

Region One

The Nittany Lion Shrine (98.9% over Portrait of Josiah Jackson) vs. Burrowes/Pollock Road Gateway (53.5% over Campus Benches)

The Nittany Lion Shrine was never any question, though we were surprised by the handful of readers who favored the Portrait of Josiah Jackson. The Lion Shrine will next take on (and probably obliterate) the Burrowes/Pollock Road Gateway, which squeaked through with a narrow victory over Campus Benches.

Old Main Terrace and Steps (97.4% over Greek Bench for Open Air Theatre) vs. Willard Plaza (60.7% over Elm Tree Re-Leaf)

Name recognition seems to be the name of the game in the earliest round of this bracket, and Old Main Terrace and Steps had no trouble beating the Greek Bench for Open Air Theatre. The iconic steps will take on the Willard Plaza (no, not where the preacher stands) this week.

Old Main Armillary Sphere (76% over Bronze Bust of George Atherton) vs. Boulder at Beaver Stadium (81.9% over Stone Valley Support)

The Armillary Sphere in front of Old Main made quick work of the Bronze Bust of George Atherton last week. The Boulder at Beaver Stadium is next up against the Armillary Sphere after handily beating Stone Valley Support.

Creamery Courtyard East Side (79.4% over Schwab Organs) vs. Beaver Stadium Victory Bell (91% over Schwab Bronze Lamp Posts)

We’ve got our first upset, folks! The Creamery Courtyard East Side upset the Schwab Organs in the first round, and will now take on the Beaver Stadium Victory Bell (though, to be honest, this one seems like a no-brainer).

Region Two

The Pennsylvania State University sign (97.9% over Class Ivy) vs. College Avenue Stone Retaining Wall (57.7% over HUB Lawn Peace Garden)

Maybe the Class Ivy could’ve done better if it was planted on the Pennsylvania State University sign, but as is it was no match. The iconic grad photo spot will now take on the College Ave. Stone Retaining Wall, which runs along the length of Old Main Lawn.

Granite Monument at Atherton’s Grave (54.7% over Rec Hall Celebration Garden) vs. Lion Shrine Historical Display and Beautification (79% over Textbook and Educational Resources Fund)

The monument at Atherton’s Grave just barely beat out the Rec Hall Celebration Garden, and although the garden is underwhelming at best, we understand the sentiment of combining legacies between Cael Sanderson and Russ Rose. The monument’s next opponent is the Lion Shrine Historical Display and Beautification, which spruced up the area around the Lion Shrine just a few years ago.

Penn State Veterans Plaza (90.9% over Portrait of Evan Pugh) vs. Elm Tree Endowment (61.1% over Palmer Museum Collections)

A portrait of our first president was no match for the Penn State Veterans Plaza, which will now take on an endowment to maintain Penn State’s iconic Elm Trees. Sorry, Palmer Museum.

HUB Mural (64.1% over Student Farm Endowment) vs. Allen Street Gates (89.2% over HUB Alma Mater display)

The Allen Street Gates were an easy match for the wildcard HUB Alma Mater display, which isn’t yet completed. The gates will next take on a different work of art in the same location — the HUB Mural.

Region Three

Old Main Frescoes (92.4% over Ski Lodge at Bald Knob) vs. Historic Street Clock Project (65% over East Tulip Tree Promenade)

UPSET. ALERT. So much for the natural beauty of the tulip trees, right? The one-seed Old Main Frescoes will now take on the Historic Street Clock Project in the Round of 32, and the suspense is killing us.

Pugh Street Gates (80% over College Ave/Shortlidge Corner Landscaping) vs. Foundry Park (68.2% over Ag Arena Support)

A few plants at the corner of College Ave. and Shortlidge were no match for the Pugh Street Gates. The gates will go head to head with Foundry Park this week, which was a closer match for Ag Arena Support than we anticipated. Can it go all the way?

Restoration and Display of Old Main Bell (94.9% over Portrait of George Atherton) vs. HUB Green Roof Terrace (74.2% over Pollinators’ Garden Entry Gate)

Portraits and busts of our presidents did not fare well anywhere in this round, and the Portrait of George Atherton was no exception as it go knocked out by the Restoration and Display of the Old Main Bell. The bell display faces off next against the HUB Green Roof Terrace, which beat out this year’s class gift, the Pollinators’ Garden Entry Gate. Sorry, seniors.

Beaver Stadium Entry Gate (73.1% over Bronze University Seal) vs. CAPS Endowment (84.1% over Positiv Portable Organ)

It was no question that the CAPS Endowment would beat out a portable organ from 1950. But the Beaver Stadium Entry Gate pulling the upset over the Bronze University Seal in the HUB? Must’ve been a buzzer beater.

Region Four

Old Main Tower Clock (98.6% over Winter Sports Park at Thompson Spring) vs. HUB Aquariums (63.8% over Creamery Courtyard West Side)

I’ve met countless people at the HUB Aquariums, but I’ve got to say, I’ve never met anyone at the Creamery Courtyard West Side. The HUB Aquariums will now take on the Old Main Tower Clock, a century-old addition to Penn State’s most iconic building.

Old Main Bell Winchester Chimes (88.5% over Bronze Busts of Pugh, Pattee, Sparks, Espenshade) vs. Old Main Sun Dial (92.3% over Infirmary Room Equipment)

A look at this matchup is pretty indicative of how Old Main-related class gifts swept round one of our bracket. This week, choose between the Old Main Bell Winchester Chimes, which have been replaced by a recording, and the Old Main Sun Dial, which is on the lawn.

Lion’s Pantry Endowment (93.9% over Portrait of David Wilson) vs. HUB Solar Panel Array (78.8% over Student Press Fund)

If you don’t know who David Wilson is, you’re not alone. The Lion’s Pantry Endowment from the Class of 2017 crushed Wilson’s portrait in an easy victory. The endowment will now take on the HUB Solar Panel Array, which had no issue defeating the Student Press Fund that was rejected by Penn State’s Board of Trustees.

HUB Terrace (74.6% over Eisenhower Chapel Fund) vs. We Are sign (90.2% over Granite Boulder in Open Air Theatre)

We Are sign, take a pic // Snap it with your selfie stick … then vote for the sign vs. the HUB Terrace.



