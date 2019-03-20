UPUA Holding Executive Ticket Town Hall Thursday

We’re well into the University Park Undergraduate Association’s annual election season, and the next event on the docket is the Executive Ticket Town Hall. The event, which replaces the debate that would be held with more than one ticket running, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21 in 302 HUB.

The sole executive ticket this year consists of presidential hopeful Laura McKinney, who’s the current vice president of UPUA, and her running mate Jake Griggs, who is the current UPUA chair of governmental affairs.

The pair has said that while they would favor a competitive election, they’re focused now on hearing student opinions and developing the best possible platform to work on during their terms.

Questions will come from the audience during the Town Hall, as well as from submissions via Twitter.

UPUA Election Day is Wednesday, March 27. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and students can vote online.

