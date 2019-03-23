PSU news by
Penn State Football Congratulates Penn State Wrestling On Another NCAA Title

Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Will Pegler
3/23/19 4:52 pm

In case you didn’t hear: Penn State wrestling is officially one of the best running dynasties in college sports.

Cael Sanderson’s squad clinched its eighth NCAA title in nine years on Saturday morning and are getting plenty of shout outs on social media in the process.

The Penn State football team was one of the first to congratulate the Nittany Lions on their championship. James Franklin loves to promote a winning culture in his locker room, would adding Sanderson to his coaching staff help to do this? We’re not saying no.

In the past, Franklin’s staff actually wore singlets to honor the wrestling team after it won a dual national title.

A handful of football alumni also took notice.

DaeSean Hamilton’s message was short and sweet, but there are few better ways to describe the wrestling team’s dominant run.

Although not an alum of Penn State, ESPN radio host Mike Golic had a few words for the team and gave the sport a major endorsement as one of the most respected voices in athletics.

Finally, Penn State wrestling’s number one fan Micah Parsons asked the most important question of the day.

Watching the Nittany Lions dominate every team they face is starting to get a little boring, why not have them face off against each other?

Bo and Cael, it’s up to you guys.

Will Pegler

Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

