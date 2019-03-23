Penn State Football Congratulates Penn State Wrestling On Another NCAA Title

In case you didn’t hear: Penn State wrestling is officially one of the best running dynasties in college sports.

Cael Sanderson’s squad clinched its eighth NCAA title in nine years on Saturday morning and are getting plenty of shout outs on social media in the process.

The Penn State football team was one of the first to congratulate the Nittany Lions on their championship. James Franklin loves to promote a winning culture in his locker room, would adding Sanderson to his coaching staff help to do this? We’re not saying no.

In the past, Franklin’s staff actually wore singlets to honor the wrestling team after it won a dual national title.

A handful of football alumni also took notice.

Them boys cold https://t.co/iy1ATB2Rul — DaeSean Hamilton (@SkeeterMills__) March 23, 2019

DaeSean Hamilton’s message was short and sweet, but there are few better ways to describe the wrestling team’s dominant run.

Although not an alum of Penn State, ESPN radio host Mike Golic had a few words for the team and gave the sport a major endorsement as one of the most respected voices in athletics.

Congrats to PSU for clinching their 4th straight NCAA wrestling title and 8 of the last 9…. with the finals still on tap for tonight. They are extremely dominant….. good luck to all finalists tonight — Mike Golic (@espngolic) March 23, 2019

Finally, Penn State wrestling’s number one fan Micah Parsons asked the most important question of the day.

Question of the day who wins in a wrestling match ? — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) March 23, 2019

Watching the Nittany Lions dominate every team they face is starting to get a little boring, why not have them face off against each other?

Bo and Cael, it’s up to you guys.

