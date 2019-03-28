PSU news by
Laura McKinney Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Continues To Fall

Anthony Colucci | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
3/28/19 12:12 am

Shocker — Laura McKinney is the next student body president.

McKinney was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Jake Griggs — the pair was the only executive ticket in the race. McKinney has spent the past year serving as vice president of the University Park Undergraduate Association, while Griggs has served as Governmental Affairs chair.

When the votes were tallied and the decision was finalized just after polls closed at 10 p.m., it became clear that voter turnout was nowhere near 2017, or even near last year. Katie Jordan and Alex Shockley tallied more than 12,000 total votes in 2017, while Cody Heaton and McKinney tallied 5,669 total votes in 2018. McKinney and Griggs only earned 4,794 votes this year.

In addition to the new president and vice president, the following At-Large and Academic Representatives were elected to the 14th Assembly. There were 25 candidates fighting for 20 open At-Large spots, whereas most of the academic reps ran unopposed. The Association of Residence Hall Students also ran its election simultaneously.

At-Large Representatives

  1. Zachary McKay – 2,014
  2. Lexy Pathickal – 1,965
  3. Mariana Garcia – 1,890
  4. Jacob Klipstein – 1,872
  5. YuNa Choi – 1,493
  6. Tyler Akers – 1,413
  7. Percy Mottley – 1,405
  8. Danny Muldowney – 1,377
  9. Genevievre Miller – 1,364
  10. Adeline Mishler – 1,328
  11. Katherine Schaberl – 1,322
  12. Sarah Jordan – 1,310
  13. Aphrodite Biswas – 1,304
  14. Anthony Guzzo – 1,302
  15. Marlowe Galbraith – 1,282
  16. Erin Boas – 1,266
  17. Alejandra Trejo – 1,261
  18. Steven Zhang – 1,237
  19. Rodney Burgwin – 1,202
  20. Tyler Ladzinski – 1,169

Academic Representatives

College of Agricultural Sciences

Quinn Logush

Bellisario College of Communications

Lex Burke

College of Education

Chelsey Wood

College of Engineering

Bryan Culler

College of Health and Human Development

Paty Birungi

College of Information Science and Technology

Isabella Webster

College of Liberal Arts

Helia Hosseinpour

College of Nursing

Ellen Maple

Eberly College of Science

Diego Santos

Division of Undergraduate Studies

Bridget Glasgow

Schreyer Honors College

Noelle Musolino

Smeal College of Business

Tom Sarabok

Association of Residence Hall Students

North Halls President

Angel Antosz

Pollock Halls President

Garret Reed

Pollock Halls Administrative Vice President

Daniel Hanuska

South Halls President

Benjamin Lakavage

South Halls Treasurer

Kirsten Worrall

University Park Allocations Committee

Joshua Weisman

