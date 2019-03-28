Laura McKinney Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Continues To Fall

Shocker — Laura McKinney is the next student body president.

McKinney was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Jake Griggs — the pair was the only executive ticket in the race. McKinney has spent the past year serving as vice president of the University Park Undergraduate Association, while Griggs has served as Governmental Affairs chair.

When the votes were tallied and the decision was finalized just after polls closed at 10 p.m., it became clear that voter turnout was nowhere near 2017, or even near last year. Katie Jordan and Alex Shockley tallied more than 12,000 total votes in 2017, while Cody Heaton and McKinney tallied 5,669 total votes in 2018. McKinney and Griggs only earned 4,794 votes this year.

In addition to the new president and vice president, the following At-Large and Academic Representatives were elected to the 14th Assembly. There were 25 candidates fighting for 20 open At-Large spots, whereas most of the academic reps ran unopposed. The Association of Residence Hall Students also ran its election simultaneously.

At-Large Representatives

Zachary McKay – 2,014 Lexy Pathickal – 1,965 Mariana Garcia – 1,890 Jacob Klipstein – 1,872 YuNa Choi – 1,493 Tyler Akers – 1,413 Percy Mottley – 1,405 Danny Muldowney – 1,377 Genevievre Miller – 1,364 Adeline Mishler – 1,328 Katherine Schaberl – 1,322 Sarah Jordan – 1,310 Aphrodite Biswas – 1,304 Anthony Guzzo – 1,302 Marlowe Galbraith – 1,282 Erin Boas – 1,266 Alejandra Trejo – 1,261 Steven Zhang – 1,237 Rodney Burgwin – 1,202 Tyler Ladzinski – 1,169

Academic Representatives

College of Agricultural Sciences

Quinn Logush

Bellisario College of Communications

Lex Burke

College of Education

Chelsey Wood

College of Engineering

Bryan Culler

College of Health and Human Development

Paty Birungi

College of Information Science and Technology

Isabella Webster

College of Liberal Arts

Helia Hosseinpour

College of Nursing

Ellen Maple

Eberly College of Science

Diego Santos

Division of Undergraduate Studies

Bridget Glasgow

Schreyer Honors College

Noelle Musolino

Smeal College of Business

Tom Sarabok

Association of Residence Hall Students

North Halls President

Angel Antosz



Pollock Halls President

Garret Reed



Pollock Halls Administrative Vice President

Daniel Hanuska



South Halls President

Benjamin Lakavage



South Halls Treasurer

Kirsten Worrall

University Park Allocations Committee

Joshua Weisman

