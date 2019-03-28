Laura McKinney Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Continues To Fall
Shocker — Laura McKinney is the next student body president.
McKinney was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Jake Griggs — the pair was the only executive ticket in the race. McKinney has spent the past year serving as vice president of the University Park Undergraduate Association, while Griggs has served as Governmental Affairs chair.
When the votes were tallied and the decision was finalized just after polls closed at 10 p.m., it became clear that voter turnout was nowhere near 2017, or even near last year. Katie Jordan and Alex Shockley tallied more than 12,000 total votes in 2017, while Cody Heaton and McKinney tallied 5,669 total votes in 2018. McKinney and Griggs only earned 4,794 votes this year.
In addition to the new president and vice president, the following At-Large and Academic Representatives were elected to the 14th Assembly. There were 25 candidates fighting for 20 open At-Large spots, whereas most of the academic reps ran unopposed. The Association of Residence Hall Students also ran its election simultaneously.
At-Large Representatives
- Zachary McKay – 2,014
- Lexy Pathickal – 1,965
- Mariana Garcia – 1,890
- Jacob Klipstein – 1,872
- YuNa Choi – 1,493
- Tyler Akers – 1,413
- Percy Mottley – 1,405
- Danny Muldowney – 1,377
- Genevievre Miller – 1,364
- Adeline Mishler – 1,328
- Katherine Schaberl – 1,322
- Sarah Jordan – 1,310
- Aphrodite Biswas – 1,304
- Anthony Guzzo – 1,302
- Marlowe Galbraith – 1,282
- Erin Boas – 1,266
- Alejandra Trejo – 1,261
- Steven Zhang – 1,237
- Rodney Burgwin – 1,202
- Tyler Ladzinski – 1,169
Academic Representatives
College of Agricultural Sciences
Quinn Logush
Bellisario College of Communications
Lex Burke
College of Education
Chelsey Wood
College of Engineering
Bryan Culler
College of Health and Human Development
Paty Birungi
College of Information Science and Technology
Isabella Webster
College of Liberal Arts
Helia Hosseinpour
College of Nursing
Ellen Maple
Eberly College of Science
Diego Santos
Division of Undergraduate Studies
Bridget Glasgow
Schreyer Honors College
Noelle Musolino
Smeal College of Business
Tom Sarabok
Association of Residence Hall Students
North Halls President
Angel Antosz
Pollock Halls President
Garret Reed
Pollock Halls Administrative Vice President
Daniel Hanuska
South Halls President
Benjamin Lakavage
South Halls Treasurer
Kirsten Worrall
University Park Allocations Committee
Joshua Weisman
