Women In Business To Host 11th Annual Powerful Women Paving The Way Conference

The Smeal College of Business and Women in Business will presenting the 11th annual Powerful Women Paving the Way conference from April 11-12.

The conference’s theme is “Reinvent Yourself,” designed to empower young professionals, students, and female leaders alike. The event will be held at the Nittany Lion Inn and features multiple keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities, all with a focus on empowering women in business careers. This year’s keynote speakers are:

Wanda Bryant Hope: Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Johnson and Johnson

Wanda Bryant Hope is the chief diversity and inclusion officer for Johnson & Johnson. Her role includes advancing the company’s diversity and inclusion globally and increasing and promoting innovation and growth throughout the company. She is a Penn State graduate with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

Maneet Chauhan: Executive Chef & Co-Owner, Chauhan Ale & Masala House

Chauhan is the co-owner and executive chef at Chauhan Ale & Masala House, a Nashville resturaunt she opened in 2014. She has also written a cookbook, founded a signature spice line, and is a full-time judge on the popular Food Network show “Chopped.” She previously served as the executive director of Vermillion restaurants in Chicago and New York City. Her culinary talents have allowed her to cook at prestigious events and locations such as the Guggenheim Museum, and she competed on the shows Iron Chef and The Next Iron Chef.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo: President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises

Lutoff-Perlo is the president and CEO of the cruise line Celebrity Cruises. She assumed this position in 2014, when she became the first female CEO to lead a Royal Caribbean Cruise brand. Aside from overseeing 46 cruise ships traveling around the world, she has made it a point in her career to value gender equality and empower young women to “raise their hand” as leaders.

The conference is open to anyone, but there is a registration fee of $150 for non-students and $20 for students which includes all conference meals, registration, and events. Registration and fees must be received by conference organizers by April 5.

About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]

