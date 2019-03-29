Incoming Penn State Hoops Freshman Justin McKoy Released From National Letter Of Intent

Penn State men’s basketball’s recruiting class of 2019 lost a player when small forward Justin McKoy’s request to drop his national letter of intent was granted.

Thank you Nittany Lion Nation for the support and love. Ready to see what the future holds! pic.twitter.com/EpikIGQw3t — Justin McKoy (@justintmckoy) March 29, 2019

McKoy was one of four players who signed their LOI with Penn State in this recruiting cycle. The three-star prospect initially committed to Pat Chambers’ program in September 2018, but his recruitment is once again open after his release.

The small forward from Cary, NC checks in at 6’8″ and 225 pounds, and he spent his high school basketball career playing for Panther Creek High School in his hometown. According to 247Sports, McKoy is the No. 15 player available in the state of North Carolina, and he was recruited by Appalachian State and FIU, among others, before committing to the Nittany Lions.

Roman Catholic product Seth Lundy, big man Abdou Tsimbila, and fellow small forward Patrick Kelly are currently the only three players signed on to join the team next season. McKoy was the third-best player in Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class behind Lundy and Tsimbila, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The Nittany Lions wrapped up the 2018-19 season with a 14-18 record after being eliminated in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

