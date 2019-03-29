PSU news by
Incoming Penn State Hoops Freshman Justin McKoy Released From National Letter Of Intent

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
3/29/19 3:48 pm

Penn State men’s basketball’s recruiting class of 2019 lost a player when small forward Justin McKoy’s request to drop his national letter of intent was granted.

McKoy was one of four players who signed their LOI with Penn State in this recruiting cycle. The three-star prospect initially committed to Pat Chambers’ program in September 2018, but his recruitment is once again open after his release.

The small forward from Cary, NC checks in at 6’8″ and 225 pounds, and he spent his high school basketball career playing for Panther Creek High School in his hometown. According to 247Sports, McKoy is the No. 15 player available in the state of North Carolina, and he was recruited by Appalachian State and FIU, among others, before committing to the Nittany Lions.

Roman Catholic product Seth Lundy, big man Abdou Tsimbila, and fellow small forward Patrick Kelly are currently the only three players signed on to join the team next season. McKoy was the third-best player in Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class behind Lundy and Tsimbila, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The Nittany Lions wrapped up the 2018-19 season with a 14-18 record after being eliminated in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

