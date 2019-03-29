Penalty Levied Against UPUA Candidates For Defamatory Remarks
The elections commission of the University Park Undergraduate Association released its findings from an investigation that delayed the announcement of the results from this week’s election.
Seventeen UPUA candidates were assigned one point, meaning their campaign spending allowances were reduced from $100 to $99 as a result of defamatory remarks made by a member of College Democrats, which endorsed all those charged.
The individual, whose name was redacted in the reports, called certain candidates not endorsed by Dems “racist, sexist assholes” while campaigning on Election Day Wednesday. Because all the candidates had accepted the Dems’ endorsement, this individual was considered a member of their respective campaign staffs, making them responsible.
The 17 candidates are:
- Paty Birungi
- Ryan Loscalzo
- Tom Sarabok
- Steven Zhang
- YuNa Choi
- Danny Muldowney
- Jacob Klipstein
- Alejandra Trejo
- Rodney Burgwin
- Zachary McKay
- Katherine Schoberl
- Mariana Garcia
- Lexy Pathickal
- Percy Mottley III
- Anthony Guzzo
- Genevievre Miller
You can read all the opinions posted here.
