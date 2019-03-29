Penalty Levied Against UPUA Candidates For Defamatory Remarks

The elections commission of the University Park Undergraduate Association released its findings from an investigation that delayed the announcement of the results from this week’s election.

Seventeen UPUA candidates were assigned one point, meaning their campaign spending allowances were reduced from $100 to $99 as a result of defamatory remarks made by a member of College Democrats, which endorsed all those charged.

The individual, whose name was redacted in the reports, called certain candidates not endorsed by Dems “racist, sexist assholes” while campaigning on Election Day Wednesday. Because all the candidates had accepted the Dems’ endorsement, this individual was considered a member of their respective campaign staffs, making them responsible.

The 17 candidates are:

Paty Birungi

Ryan Loscalzo

Tom Sarabok

Steven Zhang

YuNa Choi

Danny Muldowney

Jacob Klipstein

Alejandra Trejo

Rodney Burgwin

Zachary McKay

Katherine Schoberl

Mariana Garcia

Lexy Pathickal

Percy Mottley III

Anthony Guzzo

Genevievre Miller

You can read all the opinions posted here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

State College And The Campaign Trail: Penn State’s History As A Presidential Stomping Ground Penn State has served as a stop on the campaign trail for many presidential hopefuls and White House residents alike.