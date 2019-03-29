Vote For Beaver Stadium In Ultimate Stadium Bracket Finals

Don’t call it a Cinderella story.

Beaver Stadium has rode the backs of Penn Staters hell-bent on proving their home turf is so much more than an eight seed all the way to the finals of the USA Today’s Ultimate Stadium Bracket Championship.

After knocking off top-seeded Tiger Stadium in the first round, Beaver Stadium rattled off “upsets” over the Rose Bowl and Georgia’s Sanford Stadium en route to the finals where it took down the bright, shiny, and Chick-Fil-A-filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Even in the finals, Beaver Stadium hasn’t missed a step while competing with Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse. Less than seven hours after voting opened on Friday morning, Beaver Stadium had already wracked up more than 70 percent of the votes.

Voting closes Saturday at 9 a.m. All signs point to a ringing of the Victory Bell.

