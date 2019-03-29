PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Vote For Beaver Stadium In Ultimate Stadium Bracket Finals

Jamie Saslaw | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/29/19 3:40 pm

Don’t call it a Cinderella story.

Beaver Stadium has rode the backs of Penn Staters hell-bent on proving their home turf is so much more than an eight seed all the way to the finals of the USA Today’s Ultimate Stadium Bracket Championship.

After knocking off top-seeded Tiger Stadium in the first round, Beaver Stadium rattled off “upsets” over the Rose Bowl and Georgia’s Sanford Stadium en route to the finals where it took down the bright, shiny, and Chick-Fil-A-filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Even in the finals, Beaver Stadium hasn’t missed a step while competing with Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse. Less than seven hours after voting opened on Friday morning, Beaver Stadium had already wracked up more than 70 percent of the votes.

Voting closes Saturday at 9 a.m. All signs point to a ringing of the Victory Bell.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

How Penn State Wrestling Stacks Up Among The Greatest Sports Dynasties

Penn State wrestling has officially surpassed comparisons to the Golden State Warriors, Michael Jordan’s Bulls, and New England Patriots. Here’s a look at some of the longest-standing dynasties that rival the success Cael Sanderson has found in Happy Valley.

Penn State Wrestling’s Nickal, Nolf Up For Hodge Trophy

Recent Grad Brent Rice Drops Out Of Borough Council Race

State College And The Campaign Trail: Penn State’s History As A Presidential Stomping Ground

Penn State has served as a stop on the campaign trail for many presidential hopefuls and White House residents alike.

News & Notes From The First Half Of Penn State Football’s Spring Practice

James Franklin seems pleased with how the first eight practices of the spring have gone, but he also noted there’s still plenty of room for improvement on his young team.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend