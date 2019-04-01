Blessed, Honored, Abroad: Student Commits To Florence Summer Program

Florence’s incoming class of students for the summer semester got a little bit deeper over the weekend.

Penn State sophomore Anthony Tata announced his intentions to study abroad this summer in the Italian hub for art, fashion, and culture.

A health policy and administration major, Tata projects to take business classes while fulfilling different general education classes. He said he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Niccolo Machiavelli, Petrarch, Dante Alaghieri, and many other famous Florentines to leave their marks on the city.

Long considered a Paris lean, Tata has appeared ready to make a decision for quite some time. He hinted at an impending decision in an interview with 247Sports last week and shared a timeline via Twitter.

“I’m looking for the right program that’s going to help me accomplish my goals and reach my full potential,” he said. “This process has been a blessing, but I’m planning on making a decision in the near future.”

Before Tata made it official over the weekend, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte hinted that some big news was coming.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

