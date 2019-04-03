Movin’ On To Take Place ‘Rain Or Shine,’ Barring Extreme Weather

Last year, the Movie’ On festivities were cut short due to lightning, cancelling headliner Logic’s performance. The night wasn’t over for Logic, though, as he made an appearance and performed at Champs Downtown after his Movin’ On set was canceled.

An outdoor show in late April is never a guarantee due to spring’s unpredictable weather, which begs the question whether there’s now some sort of contingency plan to handle dangerous conditions. Did Logic’s indoor performance catalyze a backup plan? Could we see Movin’ On go to some indoor venue like the Bryce Jordan Center in case of extreme weather?

The answer: No.

“Movin’ On will happen rain or shine!” a spokesperson for Movin’ On said. “However, in the event of extreme inclement weather, the start of Movin’ On will be delayed and/or canceled.”

This year’s festival will be held on Friday, April 26 and will feature Grouplove, Bryce Vine, Snakehips, A$AP Ferg and Battle of the Bands winner The Idea.

There is an emergency evacuation plan in case of extreme or unsafe weather, but it will be held on the IM Fields or not held at all. Hope for mild conditions this Movin’ On, folks, because there doesn’t seem to be a backup plan in case more thunderstorms come rolling through.

About the Author

Derek Bannister Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

