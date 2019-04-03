State College Police Complete Investigation Of January Ramada Shooting

Police have completed their investigation of the January 24 shooting at P.J. Harrigan’s bar at the Ramada hotel in State College and a residence on Tussey Lane.

Police say 21-year-old Jordan Witmer got up from his bar seat and walked downstairs to use the restroom. When he returned to the bar, he was met by Nicole Abrino, who he was at the bar with. They were about to leave when he shot Abrino next to the bar. Abrino has survived.

Witmer also fatally shot Dean Beachy and then shot Steven Beachy, who later died at the hospital. Three others who were in the bar at the time either fled the scene or hid.

Police, who responded to a 911 call around 10:15 p.m., found no evidence that an argument had occurred between Witmer and Abrino, as well as no evidence suggesting Dean or Steven Beachy were involved in any type of dispute with Witmer and Abrino.

Witmer then fled the bar, “shooting a decorative mannequin on the way out.” He crashed his vehicle at Waupelani Drive and Tussey Lane, and police believe he chose to enter the McCormick residence randomly.

He killed George McCormick, 83, at the residence. Joann McCormick, 80, was unharmed. Witmer then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There was no relationship between Witmer and the McCormicks.

Police say Witmer’s blood alcohol content was .223 percent, according to a toxicology screening, and there were no other drugs in his system.

