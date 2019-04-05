PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Downtown

Twitter Reacts To The Jonas Brothers Performing At Champs

By Elissa Hill
4/5/19 11:52 pm

The Jonas Brothers are here and we’re literally Burnin’ Up because it’s so hot with all of these people inside Champs.

Those following along at home had a lot of thoughts about tonight’s surprise performance, which was rumored all day Friday after Joe Jonas helped Champs win this week’s round of Barstool’s best college bar bracket.

First of all, SOS.

I gave my all for you
Now my heart’s in two
And I can’t find the other half

Even alumni are Burnin’ Up for this Jonas Brothers reunion, and much like underagers, they’re pissed that they aren’t there.

Only Frankie Jonas understands this kind of FOMO.

One question remains: Will they go anywhere else before leaving State College?

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Jonas Brothers Bring Down The House At Impromptu Champs Concert

From classics like “Burnin’ Up” and “Year 3000” to newer tunes like “Cool” and “Sucker,” the Jonas Brothers brought a little bit of everything to its short set at Champs on Friday.

James Franklin: ‘Show The Jonas Brothers How We Party In State College’

The Jonas Brothers “woke up feelin’ like a new James [Franklin]” on Friday.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend