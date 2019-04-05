Twitter Reacts To The Jonas Brothers Performing At Champs

The Jonas Brothers are here and we’re literally Burnin’ Up because it’s so hot with all of these people inside Champs.

Those following along at home had a lot of thoughts about tonight’s surprise performance, which was rumored all day Friday after Joe Jonas helped Champs win this week’s round of Barstool’s best college bar bracket.

First of all, SOS.

OOO THIS IS AN S.O.S. https://t.co/5sMccQOTv8 — Caitlin Gailey (@Cait_in_the_hat) April 6, 2019

I gave my all for you

Now my heart’s in two

And I can’t find the other half

I don’t think anything’s ever had me as distraught as the Jonas brothers being in state college and me not being able to see them — Alessia (@alessiascillia) April 6, 2019

Even alumni are Burnin’ Up for this Jonas Brothers reunion, and much like underagers, they’re pissed that they aren’t there.

I’m really BURNIN UP about the Jonas Brothers being at Penn State the year after I graduate — Marisa Yeager (@marisa_yeager) April 6, 2019

I can’t believe the Jonas Brothers actually are showing up to Champs lol they just joined back up as a group and decided to go to a college bar on a random Friday — Chris (@playthe_CD) April 6, 2019

Despite being in New York City on this monumental evening, I am extremely proud to have graduate from The Pennsylvania State University, which exists in the same vicinity as Champs, the bar in which the Jonas Brothers are performing at — Katie Blitz (@blitzkatie) April 6, 2019

Only Frankie Jonas understands this kind of FOMO.

who has more fomo, me or frankie jonas https://t.co/89UJc1YX4q — megan henney (@megan_henney) April 6, 2019

Tell me how upset you are about the Jonas brothers playing at penn state champs when I wrote a BOOK OF POEMS about them in the 7th grade TELL ME — Shannon Turner (@ShannonTurnerr) April 6, 2019

I can’t believe the Jonas Brothers are at Champs right now I’m about to Uber from Philly to State College https://t.co/XRkQZQzItQ — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) April 6, 2019

One question remains: Will they go anywhere else before leaving State College?

also someone take joe jonas to the den — Adriana Lacy (@Adriana_Lacy) April 6, 2019

How great would it be if after all of this the Jonas Brothers didn’t even go to champs and performed at the Phyrst instead — Anna Ungar (@wordsofanna) April 6, 2019

Post champs the Jonas Brother found the Joe Paterno statue — Cheddar Goblin (@vivalajon7) April 6, 2019

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.