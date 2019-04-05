Twitter Reacts To The Jonas Brothers Performing At Champs
The Jonas Brothers are here and we’re literally Burnin’ Up because it’s so hot with all of these people inside Champs.
Those following along at home had a lot of thoughts about tonight’s surprise performance, which was rumored all day Friday after Joe Jonas helped Champs win this week’s round of Barstool’s best college bar bracket.
First of all, SOS.
I gave my all for you
Now my heart’s in two
And I can’t find the other half
Even alumni are Burnin’ Up for this Jonas Brothers reunion, and much like underagers, they’re pissed that they aren’t there.
Only Frankie Jonas understands this kind of FOMO.
One question remains: Will they go anywhere else before leaving State College?
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Jonas Brothers Bring Down The House At Impromptu Champs Concert
From classics like “Burnin’ Up” and “Year 3000” to newer tunes like “Cool” and “Sucker,” the Jonas Brothers brought a little bit of everything to its short set at Champs on Friday.
James Franklin: ‘Show The Jonas Brothers How We Party In State College’
The Jonas Brothers “woke up feelin’ like a new James [Franklin]” on Friday.
Send this to a friend
Comments