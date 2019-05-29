Penn State Baseball Coach Rob Cooper To Reportedly Receive Extension

It looks like Penn State baseball coach Rob Cooper will be sticking around for a bit longer.

Cooper will reportedly receive an extension from Penn State, according to D1 Baseball co-managing editor Kendall Rogers. Terms of the contract weren’t available when Rogers tweeted the news. Penn State baseball sports information director Mark Brumbaugh said he was unable to confirm the report.

COACHING SCOOP: @PennStateBASE will extend Rob Cooper’s contract as the head man for the Nittany Lions. Coop recently finished his sixth season with the program. Terms/years on the contract extension are TBD at the moment. #B1G #PennState — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 29, 2019

The extension would be a big vote of confidence for Cooper, who is coming off his sixth season as the Nittany Lions’ skipper. He led his team to a 22-27 finish, its best mark since 2016, his only season with a winning record. Cooper is 129-187 overall as head coach.

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.