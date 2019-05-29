Penn State Baseball Coach Rob Cooper To Reportedly Receive Extension
It looks like Penn State baseball coach Rob Cooper will be sticking around for a bit longer.
Cooper will reportedly receive an extension from Penn State, according to D1 Baseball co-managing editor Kendall Rogers. Terms of the contract weren’t available when Rogers tweeted the news. Penn State baseball sports information director Mark Brumbaugh said he was unable to confirm the report.
The extension would be a big vote of confidence for Cooper, who is coming off his sixth season as the Nittany Lions’ skipper. He led his team to a 22-27 finish, its best mark since 2016, his only season with a winning record. Cooper is 129-187 overall as head coach.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Fans Can Win Leg Day Workout With Saquon Barkley
Want quads like the 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year?
Penn State Lacrosse Could Be Latest Team To Start Historic Run In Philadelphia
It’s hard not to draw parallels between this year’s lacrosse team and a couple other Nittany Lion teams that have used the City of Brotherly Love as a launching pad to sustained success.
Send this to a friend
Comments