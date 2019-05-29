PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Penn State Baseball Coach Rob Cooper To Reportedly Receive Extension

Sarah Snyder | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
5/29/19 9:14 pm

It looks like Penn State baseball coach Rob Cooper will be sticking around for a bit longer.

Cooper will reportedly receive an extension from Penn State, according to D1 Baseball co-managing editor Kendall Rogers. Terms of the contract weren’t available when Rogers tweeted the news. Penn State baseball sports information director Mark Brumbaugh said he was unable to confirm the report.

The extension would be a big vote of confidence for Cooper, who is coming off his sixth season as the Nittany Lions’ skipper. He led his team to a 22-27 finish, its best mark since 2016, his only season with a winning record. Cooper is 129-187 overall as head coach.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Halsey Pays Penn State Student’s Speeding Ticket

Once you hit Rt. 80 on your way home from State College, it’s hard not to lose track of your speed and get carried away singing along to your playlist.

Alumni, What State College Bar/Restaurant Would You Bring Back Downtown?

HiWay Pizza To Reopen Downtown After Closing Of Inferno

Fans Can Win Leg Day Workout With Saquon Barkley

Want quads like the 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year?

Penn State Lacrosse Could Be Latest Team To Start Historic Run In Philadelphia

It’s hard not to draw parallels between this year’s lacrosse team and a couple other Nittany Lion teams that have used the City of Brotherly Love as a launching pad to sustained success.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend