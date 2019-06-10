Penn Staters Go Crazy After Announcement Of Jonas Brothers’ Return To Happy Valley

This is an S.O.S. The Jonas Brothers are coming back to Penn State.

The iconic boy band reunited earlier this year, and they’ll make a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on September 4 as part of its “Happiness Begins” tour. Nick, Kevin, and Joe made an impromptu visit to Champs downtown on April 5 for a short set that included the band’s first-ever live performance of “Cool.”

Penn Staters lost their minds on Twitter as news of the Jonas Brothers’ shock appearance developed two months ago. They’ve done just that again after the Bryce Jordan Center’s announcement on Monday morning.

the Jonas Brothers adding a Penn State tour date really speaks to me — Nicole Scelta (@niccccollllllee) June 10, 2019

SHUT UP THE JONAS BROTHERS ARE COMING TO PENN STATE LETS GOO SO PUMPED #HappinessBeginsTour @jonasbrothers — Katherine Hogan (@Hogan148) June 10, 2019

the jonas brothers are coming to the bryce jordan center at penn state september 4th……….missing it would be a crime so you bet i will be there. i must fulfill my childhood dream of seeing them — lex (@ughhlexa) June 10, 2019

THE JONAS BROTHERS ARE COMING TO PENN STATE ON TOUR IN GONNA BE SICK — Kelly (@narryvinyIs) June 10, 2019

Other venues might be Cool, but there’s nothing quite like a Penn State connection to the Jonas Brothers.

Every place in the world: “come to Brazil!” “Come to Australia” “come to New Jersey”



Jonas Brothers:



James Franklin: “come back to penn state!!!”



Jonas Brothers: https://t.co/XnXd8hiXck — kate (@kateshaulis) June 10, 2019

Penn State football has lost a couple key recruiting battles to Ohio State in recent weeks. Who needs Julian Fleming and Grant Toutant when you have the damn Jonas Brothers on your side?

It’s fine if Penn State keeps losing recruits because the Jonas brothers have all their eligibility available — Ray (@ArtieFufkin10) June 10, 2019

Spare a thought for the class of 2019 and all the other Penn State alumni who will be too busy for a Wednesday night trip to Happy Valley.

The Jonas Brothers just added a show at Penn State but it’s on a Wednesday so I can’t go. I’ve never been more sad to be an alumni wow — jess (@jessxharriss) June 10, 2019

Are the Jonas Brothers actually coming to Penn State after I graduated — Pulidon’t (@francesgladness) June 10, 2019

*cries in alumni* One more Jonas Brother show at Penn State that I can't be there for, and I'll cry and not renew my alumni membership!!! — Ramisa Fariha (Fari) (@batista_fan_1) June 10, 2019

If you think about it, the Jonas Brothers love for Penn State is pretty consistent with their New Jersey roots. I can’t think of any school located in the Garden State that the Jonas Brothers would rather go to.

u just released a doc all about ur jersey roots….. if u roll up to penn state again u will be banned from jersey @jonasbrothers https://t.co/fdcrjwyht3 — ˗ˏˋ YIKES ˊˎ˗ (@courtklebacher) June 10, 2019

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

