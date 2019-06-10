Penn Staters Go Crazy After Announcement Of Jonas Brothers’ Return To Happy Valley
This is an S.O.S. The Jonas Brothers are coming back to Penn State.
The iconic boy band reunited earlier this year, and they’ll make a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on September 4 as part of its “Happiness Begins” tour. Nick, Kevin, and Joe made an impromptu visit to Champs downtown on April 5 for a short set that included the band’s first-ever live performance of “Cool.”
Penn Staters lost their minds on Twitter as news of the Jonas Brothers’ shock appearance developed two months ago. They’ve done just that again after the Bryce Jordan Center’s announcement on Monday morning.
Other venues might be Cool, but there’s nothing quite like a Penn State connection to the Jonas Brothers.
Penn State football has lost a couple key recruiting battles to Ohio State in recent weeks. Who needs Julian Fleming and Grant Toutant when you have the damn Jonas Brothers on your side?
Spare a thought for the class of 2019 and all the other Penn State alumni who will be too busy for a Wednesday night trip to Happy Valley.
If you think about it, the Jonas Brothers love for Penn State is pretty consistent with their New Jersey roots. I can’t think of any school located in the Garden State that the Jonas Brothers would rather go to.
