PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn Staters Go Crazy After Announcement Of Jonas Brothers’ Return To Happy Valley

via James Franklin
By Mikey Mandarino
6/10/19 11:24 am

This is an S.O.S. The Jonas Brothers are coming back to Penn State.

The iconic boy band reunited earlier this year, and they’ll make a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on September 4 as part of its “Happiness Begins” tour. Nick, Kevin, and Joe made an impromptu visit to Champs downtown on April 5 for a short set that included the band’s first-ever live performance of “Cool.”

Penn Staters lost their minds on Twitter as news of the Jonas Brothers’ shock appearance developed two months ago. They’ve done just that again after the Bryce Jordan Center’s announcement on Monday morning.

Other venues might be Cool, but there’s nothing quite like a Penn State connection to the Jonas Brothers.

Penn State football has lost a couple key recruiting battles to Ohio State in recent weeks. Who needs Julian Fleming and Grant Toutant when you have the damn Jonas Brothers on your side?

Spare a thought for the class of 2019 and all the other Penn State alumni who will be too busy for a Wednesday night trip to Happy Valley.

If you think about it, the Jonas Brothers love for Penn State is pretty consistent with their New Jersey roots. I can’t think of any school located in the Garden State that the Jonas Brothers would rather go to.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Grant Toutant Decommits From Penn State, Flips To Ohio State

Toutant flipped his commitment from Happy Valley to Columbus after initially committing to James Franklin’s program in November 2018.

Wide Receiver Norval Black Commits To Penn State

Penn State Offers Sean Clifford’s Younger Brother

Jonas Brothers Bringing ‘Happiness Begins’ Tour To Bryce Jordan Center

The Jonas Brothers will stop at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of their “Happiness Begins” tour on September 4.

Penn State Offers Sean Clifford’s Younger Brother

Liam Clifford finally received his scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions while attending their Elite Camp over the weekend.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend