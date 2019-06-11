Oklahoma State Graduate Transfer Curtis Jones Commits To Penn State Hoops
Oklahoma State grad transfer Curtis Jones committed to Penn State men’s basketball Tuesday morning.
The guard spent his first two seasons with Indiana, playing in 40 career games with the Hoosiers. He transferred to Oklahoma State in 2018, adding value to a struggling Cowboys squad that finished with a 12-20 record this past season.
Jones averaged 8.1 points per game last season and shot 33.9 percent from the field. He will be eligible to play for the Nittany Lions immediately in the 2019-20 season.
The Richmond, Virginia native will add depth to a guard position that took a hit this offseason when promising freshman Rasir Bolton transferred to Iowa State. In addition to Bolton’s departure, Josh Reaves won’t be back with the team next year after using up his final year of eligibility.
Jones will join Myles Dread, Myreon Jones, and Jamari Wheeler as one of the key players in Pat Chambers’ back court.
