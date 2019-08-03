Penn State To Wear Large, Ugly College Football Anniversary Patches

Penn State’s classic uniform ensemble this season will feature black shoes, basic blues, and one obnoxiously large and ugly patch.

The Nittany Lions will join many teams across the country in wearing patches celebrating the 150th anniversary of college football. Players modeled the patch on Saturday at the pre-season media availability and showed off just how much real estate it takes up near the right shoulder pad.

At first glance, the patch looks like it could fit the Penn State chipmunk logo, Nike swoosh, and Big Ten logo inside of it all at once. Whereas bowl game patches are usually about the same size, they’re also nice (usually colorful and fun) ways to commemorate one game — not an entire season.

And as one commenter pointed out last year back when the logo debuted, not only is the patch huge, it also looks more like it says “apostrophe 50” than “150,” given how small the “1” is.

Fans were understandably also pretty frustrated with the size of the patch.

Too big. Looks bad. — PGQue (@PGQue) August 3, 2019

Can we just put a sticker on the back of the helmet instead — Connor Kok (@connorkok4) August 3, 2019

Kinda lame. Is this going to be on all season? — Mikey (@mikeyg3_) August 3, 2019

According to the milestone anniversary’s website, teams were able to opt in to wearing the patches this season, meaning Penn State chose to put this weird, futuristic-looking thing out in the forefront, rather than just ya know, on the back of the helmets. Or truly anywhere else.

The website also said the patches were intended to “to increase awareness about the 150th Anniversary of college football,” so they’ve certainly already started to covered the bases on that.

A common rallying cry among longtime Penn State fans when things go wrong is that “This would never happen under Joe!” But for once, they’re right.

For years, Penn State didn’t wear bowl game patches, the conference logo, or even its own logo (!). Perhaps, now that we’ve seen why we can’t have nice things, it’s time to go back to that policy.

Can’t wait for all the old heads to complain about this — David (@DBFJR5) August 3, 2019

