Charging Stations To Be Installed Inside, Outside Of Beaver Stadium

Penn State is working toward solving perhaps the biggest concern with Athletics’ transition to mobile ticketing: dead phones.

Phone charging stations will be installed inside and outside of Beaver Stadium this season, Athletics announced in a release Friday.

You can find these stations outside of Gate A along Curtin Road and between Gates B and C, near the ADA entrance. You can also find them at Gates B, C, and E. Until kickoff, you’ll also be able to charge your phone inside the Bryce Jordan Center — however, it’ll be closed the day of the Indiana game due to Military Appreciation Day.

Earlier this month, Athletics had told Onward State it was looking into charging stations, but hadn’t made plans to install them for this season.

It remains to be seen how many chargers will be featured or how crowd control will work with that in addition to entering the stadium.

Although this solution should cut down on the number of phones that die on gameday, if tailgating in the signal wasteland of the Beaver Stadium parking lots does drain your battery, have no fear. You won’t be left outside of Gate A, listening to cheers of the crowd to try to follow the game.

Instead, you’ll still show your student ID at the Gate A entry lanes like usual, so you can be sure to still sit with your friends. When you reach the ticket scanners, you’ll be redirected to the Resolution Booth, where you’ll show your ID again in order to confirm you have a valid ticket, which you’ll then be given.

Other changes overviewed in the release include:

Waze Partnership To Help Fans Find Tailgates, Follow New Parking Procedures

Penn State has worked with Waze to make finding your assigned lot easier under the new #RunYourRoute parking campaign. Now, you can enter your lot number into the Waze app to receive instructions on how to drive there, given the new policies. Waze instructions will also be available on the Penn State Athletics app.

Directions on the best ways to reach the different lots under the new procedures can be found here.

Team Arrival Becoming Bigger Display

When the players and coaches step off the Blue Bus before kickoff, they’ll be doing so in a slightly different location to accommodate a bigger crowd and more fanfare. Now, the team will arrive outside the All Sports Museum on a stage featuring the Nittany Lion, Penn States cheer and dance teams, and live musicians before the Penn State Blue Band leads it into the stadium. The release also hinted at potential celebrity guests (read: James Franklin Keegan-Michael Key).

Want More Chicken Basket Stands? Nows Your Chance.

Customer feedback terminals will be located throughout the stadium, allowing you to rate your experience in key areas of the facility, including concessions and restrooms, with a simple touch of a button. The feedback will help Athletics address concerns and improve the gameday experience.

