Local Police Department Citizens’ Academy To Bridge Gap With Community

The State College, Penn State, Ferguson Township, and Patton Township police departments are inviting students and local residents to take part in their Centre County Citize ns’ Police Academy this fall.

The academy is a free, nine-session program designed to offer locals a look behind the badge and to provide information about training and policies. The primary objective of the citizens’ academy is to foster a better relationship between the community and their local law enforcement officers.

Through the program, citizens will become more informed about police services, police activity, and police conduct in certain situations. On the flip side, the police benefit by becoming more aware of the community they’re serving and interacting with concerned residents.

Classes themselves may include sessions all of the following topics:

Defensive Tactics / Use of Force

PSU/SCPD Bomb Squad

PSU K-9 Unit

Crime Scene Investigation

Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC)

Firearms

Tactical Response Team (TRT)

Police Scenarios

Department of Public Safety Communications (911 call center)

Centre County Court System

Ride-Alongs

All State College Borough, College Township, Harris Township, Ferguson Township, and Patton Township residents as well as all students are invited to participate. However, the class size is limited to 30 students.

Candidates from diverse ethnic backgrounds, cultural backgrounds, orientations, age groups, communities, and professions are encouraged to apply. The academy wants to enrich class discussions and strengthen community relationships by taking a more inclusive approach to the class dynamic.

If you’re interested in the program itself, more information is available here.

About the Author

Emma Dieter Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

