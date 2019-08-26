Local Police Department Citizens’ Academy To Bridge Gap With Community
The State College, Penn State, Ferguson Township, and Patton Township police departments are inviting students and local residents to take part in their Centre County
The academy is a free, nine-session program designed to offer locals a look behind the badge and to provide information about training and policies. The primary objective of the citizens’ academy is to foster a better relationship between the community and their local law enforcement officers.
Through the program, citizens will become more informed about police services, police activity, and police conduct in certain situations. On the flip side, the police benefit by becoming more aware of the community they’re serving and interacting with concerned residents.
Classes themselves may include sessions all of the following topics:
- Defensive Tactics / Use of Force
- PSU/SCPD Bomb Squad
- PSU K-9 Unit
- Crime Scene Investigation
- Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC)
- Firearms
- Tactical Response Team (TRT)
- Police Scenarios
- Department of Public Safety Communications (911 call center)
- Centre County Court System
- Ride-Alongs
Candidates from diverse ethnic backgrounds, cultural backgrounds, orientations, age groups, communities, and professions are encouraged to apply. The academy wants to enrich class discussions and strengthen community relationships by taking a more inclusive approach to the class dynamic.
If you’re interested in the program itself, more information is available here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Sean Clifford Named Penn State Football’s Starting Quarterback
Clifford will take the job left vacant by Trace McSorley, who went 31-9 as the Nittany Lions’ QB1 in three seasons at the helm of the team’s offense.
New First Down Cheer Coming To Beaver Stadium
Beginning this season, when the Nittany Lions convert a first down, Beaver Stadium’s announced will yell, “First down!” to which fans will respond “Penn State!”
Send this to a friend
Comments