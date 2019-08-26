New First Down Cheer Coming To Beaver Stadium

Tradition plays a prominent role in the gameday experience at Beaver Satdium, but a new cheer will be joining the likes of timeless classics like the Alma Mater and Zombie Nation this season.

A new cheer was introduced by Sunday night by PA announcer Dean DeVore at the “Be A Part From The Start” pep rally. Beginning this season, when the Nittany Lions convert a first down, DeVore will yell, “First down!” to which fans will respond “Penn State!”

DeVore helped the freshmen attending the pep rally learn the new cheer by leading a handful of examples, including a pass from Sean Clifford to Pat Freiermuth and a run by Ricky Slade. If last year was any indication, we’ll be seeing plenty of conversions by this trio of sophomores this season and for the foreseeable future.

Even though it’s pretty much the same as responding “Penn State!” to the iconic “We Are,” a demonstration can be found below.

.@PennStateFball unveiled a new first down chant for the Class of 2023 to practice.



Beaver Stadium's PA announcer was on hand tonight to give #PSU2023 a chance to practice it. pic.twitter.com/FzOiARZ2Yz — Onward State (@OnwardState) August 26, 2019

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Sean Clifford Named Penn State Football’s Starting Quarterback Clifford will take the job left vacant by Trace McSorley, who went 31-9 as the Nittany Lions’ QB1 in three seasons at the helm of the team’s offense.