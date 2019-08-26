New First Down Cheer Coming To Beaver Stadium
Tradition plays a prominent role in the gameday experience at Beaver Satdium, but a new cheer will be joining the likes of timeless classics like the Alma Mater and Zombie Nation this season.
A new cheer was introduced by Sunday night by PA announcer Dean DeVore at the “Be A Part From The Start” pep rally. Beginning this season, when the Nittany Lions convert a first down, DeVore will yell, “First down!” to which fans will respond “Penn State!”
DeVore helped the freshmen attending the pep rally learn the new cheer by leading a handful of examples, including a pass from Sean Clifford to Pat Freiermuth and a run by Ricky Slade. If last year was any indication, we’ll be seeing plenty of conversions by this trio of sophomores this season and for the foreseeable future.
Even though it’s pretty much the same as responding “Penn State!” to the iconic “We Are,” a demonstration can be found below.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Sean Clifford Named Penn State Football’s Starting Quarterback
Clifford will take the job left vacant by Trace McSorley, who went 31-9 as the Nittany Lions’ QB1 in three seasons at the helm of the team’s offense.
What Did Seniors Wish They Knew As Freshmen?
Our senior staffers decided to share some words of advice for the incoming freshmen to celebrate the official start of their college careers.
Send this to a friend
Comments