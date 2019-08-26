PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

New First Down Cheer Coming To Beaver Stadium

Jack Lukow | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
8/26/19 4:02 am

Tradition plays a prominent role in the gameday experience at Beaver Satdium, but a new cheer will be joining the likes of timeless classics like the Alma Mater and Zombie Nation this season.

A new cheer was introduced by Sunday night by PA announcer Dean DeVore at the “Be A Part From The Start” pep rally. Beginning this season, when the Nittany Lions convert a first down, DeVore will yell, “First down!” to which fans will respond “Penn State!”

DeVore helped the freshmen attending the pep rally learn the new cheer by leading a handful of examples, including a pass from Sean Clifford to Pat Freiermuth and a run by Ricky Slade. If last year was any indication, we’ll be seeing plenty of conversions by this trio of sophomores this season and for the foreseeable future.

Even though it’s pretty much the same as responding “Penn State!” to the iconic “We Are,” a demonstration can be found below.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Charging Stations To Be Installed Inside, Outside Of Beaver Stadium

Penn State is working toward solving perhaps the biggest concern with Athletics’ transition to mobile ticketing: dead phones.

[Photo Story] Library Renovations Unveiled Before Fall Semester

Nominate Your Class Of 2020 Gift Ideas

Sean Clifford Named Penn State Football’s Starting Quarterback

Clifford will take the job left vacant by Trace McSorley, who went 31-9 as the Nittany Lions’ QB1 in three seasons at the helm of the team’s offense.

What Did Seniors Wish They Knew As Freshmen?

Our senior staffers decided to share some words of advice for the incoming freshmen to celebrate the official start of their college careers.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend