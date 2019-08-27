Penn State Football To Hold Run-On Tryouts

Interested in helping to make Penn State football the most #elite program in the NCAA? Do you dream of running out to the best student section in the country every Saturday in the fall? If so, Penn State football’s walk-on run-on tryouts are just for you.

Think you have what it takes to be a Nittany Lion? Learn more about #PennState's run-on tryouts at the informational meeting.



: Tuesday, Aug. 27

: 6:00 PM

: Lasch Building

: https://t.co/wRe98lC0IV#WeAre pic.twitter.com/7dkd4kmL6L — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 26, 2019

The Nittany Lions will hold their annual informational meeting for fall run-on tryouts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 27.

The meeting will be held at the Lasch Building and is open to any students enrolled full time and registered at the University Park campus. No RSVP is needed to attend the meeting, but participants must fill out a physical evaluation.

Penn State has a history of several walk-on players going on to have successful careers. Two of the most notable walk-ons in Penn State history are Matt McGloin and Carl Nassib.

McGloin started at quarterback for Penn State for three seasons, leading the program through some of its most turbulent years. He finished with 3,690 career passing yards, 46 passing touchdowns, and seven rushing scores. The Scranton native spent his first four professional seasons with the Oakland Raiders, starting in seven games over the course of his career.

McGloin is currently a free agent. He last played for the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp in 2018.

Nassib was a mainstay on Penn State’s defensive line for three seasons, breaking out during his senior season in 2015. He set Penn State’s single-season sack record with 15.5 sacks during that season and forced six fumbles. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and has spent three seasons in the NFL with the Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

