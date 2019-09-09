On-Campus Cafes Now Serving Starbucks

South’s Off the Ground, West’s Sisu, and North’s Bluespoon now serve an assortment of Starbucks menu items.

Changes were made based on student input, according to Residential Dining’s Interim Director Jim Meinecke.

Off the Ground and Sisu offer most popular Starbucks drinks from coffee to refreshers. A limited menu is offered at Bluespoon, due to North’s smaller footprint.

Starbucks is served in the all-you-can-eat dining locations now, while Chameleon Cold Brew is offered at all three cafe locations. Warnock Commons also features a Starbucks Serenade machine, a self-serving option.

Bakery options have remained mostly unchanged with the addition of some new products like a Nutella-filled tart, which was piloted at Edge Coffee Bar in East last year.

Pricing is the same across the board for every Starbucks on campus, which means there’s no 65% discount with a campus meal plan. Campus Dining has tried to accommodate this by lowering prices. For example, avocado toast is now $2.59 instead of $6.25.

Looking forward, On-Campus Dining will continue to expand the internal Edge brand and potentially replace Sisu and Off the Ground with it in the future.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a sophomore studying Public Relations from Orange County, CA. You understandably may be questioning why she is at Penn State and to be quite frank, so is she. She loves dogs, Creamery lemonade, and going to Trader Joe's. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rileyydavies for retweets of dogs.

Penn State Football Opens As 17.5-Point Favorite Over Pitt The Nittany Lions are favored to beat Pitt for the third consecutive season.