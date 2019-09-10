Dress For Success: Where To Find Business Professional Attire In State College

When you’re headed to the career fair, the last thing you want to worry about trying to figure out is what business professional attire to wear.

It’s hard enough finding time to research the companies you want to apply to while also preparing your resume without having to worry about your good looks on top of all that. Whether you’re an underclassman attending your first career fair or an upperclassman in need of a new suit jacket, it doesn’t hurt to get a refresher on where to find nice clothes.

H&M

If you’re looking for affordable, but still fashionable suit jackets (for both men and women), give H&M a shot. They have cute jackets in a variety of neutral colors along with a bunch of blouses, skirts, and dress pants.

While the store does have options for both men and women, a lot of H&M’s business professional options are definitely geared toward the latter. So, if you’re a girl looking for a decent business suit or blazer, keep in mind that H&M has those bad boys for cheap prices.

Harper’s

Unless you’re new to the area, you’re likely aware that Harper’s is preeeeetty expensive. They aren’t cheap, but if you purchase one, you can rest easy knowing that you’re getting a quality jacket out of the deal.

My only advice would be that if you’re an underclassman unsure of whether you’ll be wearing a suit all that often, you might want to pass on Harper’s. However, if you’re getting ready to head out into the working world, it might be a good idea to invest in something more expensive. Plus, the store is conveniently located right downtown on College Ave.

Walmart

While Walmart suits certainly won’t be of the best quality, they can be helpful if you’re in a bind.

It can often take a couple of weeks if you’re looking for a tailored suit from somewhere like Harper’s or JoS. A. Bank. So, if you’re still waiting for your suit to come in by the time the career fair rolls around, Walmart is always a great option. They’re functional and get the job done.

JoS. A. Bank Clothiers

Like Harper’s, JoS. A. Bank Clothiers is definitely on the more expensive side. I would only recommend this store if you’re in the market for a long-term investment.

Unfortunately, JoS. A. Bank is a bit further outside of town, and getting to the store involves a trip out on Atherton. But it does have the benefit of national recognition, meaning it likely has more resources than Harper’s would. However, both companies offer high-quality suits that would make you stand out at any career fair.

Professional Attire Closet

If you’re short on cash, but still in search of a nice suit, check out Penn State’s Professional Attire Closet. The closet is one of my personal favorite resources available to students on-campus and can help anyone out of a bind.

For those unaware, the Professional Attire Closet offers all Penn State students the ability to grab one free outfit of their choosing to rock for any career fairs or interviews they might want to attend. It’s not a rental program — once you get your suit, it’s yours to keep.

Plus, all of the suits are cleaned by Balfurd Dry Cleaners in advance and are ready to be worn upon pick up. If you’d like to donate to the program, you can learn more by checking out their website.

