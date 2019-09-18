PSU news by
Caption This: James Franklin vs. Pitt

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Riley Davies
9/18/19 4:01 am

Cue Utz promo James Franklin and unimpressed James Franklin.

What can we say? The guy just has a meme-able face.

Franklin put on his signature, intense game face this past weekend in the thriller against Pitt. Who knows? It may have been this look alone that made Pitt miss a field goal on a fourth and one from the one-yard line.

Nevertheless, we wanted to know what our Instagram followers thought was the best caption for this Franklin face, here are some of what we think were the most suiting:

But, wasn’t this the entire student section on Saturday?

Yes, yes he is.

And just when you thought that this decision couldn’t get any worse for Pitt, they miss.

We’d be lying if we said our reaction wasn’t identical.

It is a feeling of intensity. Intensity to eat as many as possible.

Thank you, from all of us.

In true Franklin fashion, all of his intensity is already on Maryland, Maryland, Maryland.

About the Author

Riley Davies

Riley is a sophomore studying Public Relations from Orange County, CA. You understandably may be questioning why she is at Penn State and to be quite frank, so is she. She loves dogs, Creamery lemonade, and going to Trader Joe's. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rileyydavies for retweets of dogs.

Nittany Lion Introduces This Fall’s Top Fashion Trend: Striped Overalls

The symbol of our best looks even better in overalls.

[VIDEO] Take A Look Around The State College Farmers Market

The State College Farmers Market is a great way to take a break from the bland dining hall fare and instead #EatLocal. It’s an even better way to get to know the area surrounding campus.

