Caption This: James Franklin GameDay Signs

Last week, we asked our Instagram followers to caption the James Franklin Utz promo face. Now, with College Gameday and the White Out quickly approaching, we thought it only right to ask our Instagram followers to caption yet another Franklin face.

In his five years as head coach, Franklin has left us with plenty of photographic-ammo for us to choose from. I mean, look how meme-worthy this face is:

The facial expression nearly speaks for itself — nearly.

But of course, no good meme is complete without a great caption. That’s why we asked our Instagram followers to pitch in and give us their best GameDay captions.

So, without further ado, here are some of our best Franklin face captions from this week:

There’s a reason the pizza’s only a dollar.

In James Franklin’s eyes, not wearing white to the White Out is basically a sacrilegious act. It’s an attack on everything the man stands for, folks.

SeanCliffordForHeisman.com

Well, those people are simply wrong and clearly don’t have their facts straight.

Wait, you mean the White Out isn’t a national holiday?

How do you possibly make an 8 a.m. in Forum more miserable? The slow, insipid, and lifeless drone of a professor ten years past tenure.

A certain Ohio State grad agrees.

Second half team. Second half team. Second half team. Second half team.

“Super reliable from inside of 40 — this is from 45.”

