Blue Bandorama Returning To Bryce Jordan Center Saturday, November 2

The Penn State Blue Band will celebrate its 120th anniversary with “Blue Bandorama” at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, November 2 at 4 p.m.

Tickets for the event will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, September 27 at noon. There will also be a Blue Band parents pre-sale beginning Wednesday, September 25 at 10 a.m., in addition to an Alumni Blue Band and BJC Insiders pre-sale on Thursday, September 26 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, or directly from the Bryce Jordan Center’s website.

“Blue Bandorama” is an indoor concert consisting of all the music the band usually plays during halftime of Penn State football games. Dating back to 1978, this event was held at Eisenhower Auditorium for 39 years before moving to the Bryce Jordan Center in 2018.

Those in attendance can enjoy listening to all of the classics, including “Fight On State,” “Hey Baby,” and the “Alma Mater.”

I mean, is there truly a better way to spend a Saturday without a home football game than by listening and singing along with the best marching band in the NCAA?

