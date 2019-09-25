Beaver Stadium To Host High School Football Game Between State High, Cumberland Valley October 26
Whether it’s Ohio State, Michigan, or the hometown Nittany Lions, Beaver Stadium regularly hosts some of the country’s top college football teams. Next month, it’ll also be the site of some high school football.
State High and Cumberland Valley will play Saturday, October 26 in what will be called the Beaver Stadium Classic. The game coincides with a Penn State game at Michigan State that same day.
The game will kick off at either noon or 5 p.m., according to a release from Penn State Athletics. The exact time will be determined by when the Nittany Lions’ game is scheduled. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the schools and at the Bryce Jordan Center, beginning October 1.
In August, Athletics said it was working with the “appropriate officials” to plan “one Pennsylvania high school football game to be played in Beaver Stadium this fall.”
“When we can be great partners in our community and in our state, we want to try and do it,” Franklin said at Penn State’s media day shortly after the statement from Athletics. “I don’t think it’s going to be something you’re going to see very often, but there’s going to be some times when it does make sense.”
He also indicated an interest in hosting the state championship games at Beaver Stadium.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Sam Coffey: The Spark For Penn State Women’s Soccer
Sam Coffey’s journey to the top of college soccer has led her to Happy Valley, where she’ll be instrumental in putting Penn State women’s soccer back on track.
#NikiStrong One Year Later: Penn State Freshman Back In School Having Beaten Cancer Twice
“I don’t want to say I’m the happiest person in Happy Valley, but I feel like I am. It feels good to be back doing what I should be as a 19-year-old. “
Send this to a friend
Comments