Beaver Stadium To Host High School Football Game Between State High, Cumberland Valley October 26

Whether it’s Ohio State, Michigan, or the hometown Nittany Lions, Beaver Stadium regularly hosts some of the country’s top college football teams. Next month, it’ll also be the site of some high school football.

State High and Cumberland Valley will play Saturday, October 26 in what will be called the Beaver Stadium Classic. The game coincides with a Penn State game at Michigan State that same day.

The game will kick off at either noon or 5 p.m., according to a release from Penn State Athletics. The exact time will be determined by when the Nittany Lions’ game is scheduled. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the schools and at the Bryce Jordan Center, beginning October 1.

In August, Athletics said it was working with the “appropriate officials” to plan “one Pennsylvania high school football game to be played in ‪Beaver Stadium‬ this fall.”

“When we can be great partners in our community and in our state, we want to try and do it,” Franklin said at Penn State’s media day shortly after the statement from Athletics. “I don’t think it’s going to be something you’re going to see very often, but there’s going to be some times when it does make sense.”

He also indicated an interest in hosting the state championship games at Beaver Stadium.

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

