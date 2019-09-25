PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Downtown

Beaver Stadium To Host High School Football Game Between State High, Cumberland Valley October 26

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
9/25/19 4:28 pm

Whether it’s Ohio State, Michigan, or the hometown Nittany Lions, Beaver Stadium regularly hosts some of the country’s top college football teams. Next month, it’ll also be the site of some high school football.

State High and Cumberland Valley will play Saturday, October 26 in what will be called the Beaver Stadium Classic. The game coincides with a Penn State game at Michigan State that same day.

The game will kick off at either noon or 5 p.m., according to a release from Penn State Athletics. The exact time will be determined by when the Nittany Lions’ game is scheduled. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the schools and at the Bryce Jordan Center, beginning October 1.

In August, Athletics said it was working with the “appropriate officials” to plan “one Pennsylvania high school football game to be played in ‪Beaver Stadium‬ this fall.”

“When we can be great partners in our community and in our state, we want to try and do it,” Franklin said at Penn State’s media day shortly after the statement from Athletics. “I don’t think it’s going to be something you’re going to see very often, but there’s going to be some times when it does make sense.”

He also indicated an interest in hosting the state championship games at Beaver Stadium.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Tickets For Maryland vs. Penn State Sell Out, Fans Still Thinking White Out

Friday night’s game between No. 12 Penn State and Maryland is expected to be the Terrapins’ “game of the decade.” A black out is planned, classes dismiss at noon, and now, tickets have sold out, the team announced Wednesday.

Stormy Daniels To Host ‘Portnoy Party’ At Champs Downtown…No, Really

#NikiStrong One Year Later: Penn State Freshman Back In School Having Beaten Cancer Twice

Sam Coffey: The Spark For Penn State Women’s Soccer

Sam Coffey’s journey to the top of college soccer has led her to Happy Valley, where she’ll be instrumental in putting Penn State women’s soccer back on track.

#NikiStrong One Year Later: Penn State Freshman Back In School Having Beaten Cancer Twice

“I don’t want to say I’m the happiest person in Happy Valley, but I feel like I am. It feels good to be back doing what I should be as a 19-year-old. “

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend