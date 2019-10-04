Penn State football landed its 27th commitment in the 2020 recruiting cycle when four-star wideout KeAndre Lambert verbally pledged to the Nittany Lions.

JUST IN: Four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert commits to Penn State over Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and Clemson, among others. https://t.co/4OidPM3AFX — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 4, 2019

Lambert is a blue-chip receiver who hails from Norfolk, Virginia. He checks in at 6’1″ and 172 pounds, and he plays his high school ball at Maury High School in his hometown. He hauled in 1,069 receiving yards as a high school sophomore, and he and the Commodores are off to a 4-0 start to the 2019 season.

The No. 3 prospect from Virginia and the No. 21 wideout in the 2020 class was long considered a Virginia Tech lean, but Penn State emerged as the favorite to his pledge as the Hokies have struggled out of the gates this season. The Nittany Lions have been keen on bringing Lambert to Happy Valley for a while, though.

According to 247Sports, Lambert visited Penn State officially on June 7, and he attended the Nittany Lions’ junior day on February 2. James Franklin and Penn State wide receivers coach Gerad Parker visited the player on September 19. He ultimately picked the Nittany Lions over Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and Clemson, among others.

With Lambert’s commitment, Penn State now has four wide receivers in its 2020 recruiting class. The Virginia product joined fellow four-star Jaden Dottin and three-star prospects Malick Meiga and Parker Washington. He’s the eighth four-star player to join Penn State’s incoming recruiting class, which is headlined by linebacker Curtis Jacobs and safety Enzo Jennings.

According to his Hudl page, Lambert runs a 4.54-second 40-yard dash. You can get a glimpse of what he’ll bring to Happy Valley by checking out his junior-year highlights here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

An Open Letter To The Noon Game These were the best of times, and they were the worst of times. Mostly the worst of times, though.