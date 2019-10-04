James Franklin Shows Off Rocket Arm In Spontaneous Game Of Catch Downtown
In case anyone was wondering if Penn State football head coach James Franklin can still sling it — he can.
Last night, this video surfaced on Penn State Football’s official Twitter account of Franklin effortlessly tossing the pigskin with two students downtown.
We’re not sure how the game of catch came about, but we like to think that Franklin was just wandering the streets of State College at dusk looking for an opportunity to show off the cannon attached to his right shoulder.
We’ve seen the tape of Franklin from his glory days at East Stroudsburg University, and we’re glad to see he still has the arm of a much younger man. He could take a page out of Scott Frost’s book and run scout-team quarterback the next time Penn State prepares to play a prolific dual-threat quarterback.
Now that’s a Dual-Threat QB w/ a rocketarm pic.twitter.com/2yKbH54dwF— PSU SuperFan (@PSU_Soupy) October 4, 2019
We just feel bad for the two kids’ shoulders, as James Franklin kept telling them to move back. Fortunately, it seems like they iced up and are hoping the game of catch might lead to a future spot on Penn State’s roster.
Thanks for the dimes @coachjfranklin let me know if you need any walk ons.— bram (@abram_wallach) October 4, 2019
At the end of the day, there’s nothing like a spontaneous game of catch to break up the monotony of preparing for a game.
Never change, coach.
